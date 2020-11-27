The best Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon's Echo Show range are some of the stranger or most compelling smart home devices, depending on your perspective on it. In our opinion, they're incredibly nifty and useful, acting simultaneously as a video chatting tool, smart picture frame, and simple bedside clock. And to make things sweeter, Amazon is offering some great Black Friday deals.
The basic premise behind the Echo Show 5 is simple: a 5.5-inch display and Alexa, Amazon's smart assistant, powering the whole shebang. You can do a wide variety of things, like video calling, that aren't available on Amazon's other smart speaker variants. The built-in speakers aren't even half bad.
The crucial thing about Amazon's smart devices is that Alexa keeps getting better and better over time, both through Amazon's own updates – like adding improved sound detection, like a baby's cry – and through third-party developers that build apps, or "skills" in Amazonese, that add functionality.
If you're looking for a good way to tie all of your various smart home elements together, from the lights to the thermostat to the door lock, then the Echo Show 5 is definitely not a bad place to start.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie