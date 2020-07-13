TAG Heuer updates iconic Carrera chronograph for 160th anniversary

TAG Heuer is continuing its 160th anniversary celebrations with updates to one of its most iconic models, the Carrera Sport Chronograph 44mm.

Available in four new flavours, the watch is a refreshed take on the company’s iconic Carrera, which has been in production since 1963 and traces its roots back to the Carrera Panamericana road race of the Sixties. Thanks to its toughness and legibility, the Carrera became the go-to watch for Scuderia Ferrari through the following decade.

The 2020 refresh sees the Carrera Sport Chronograph 44mm get the company’s new Calibre Heuer 02 column-wheel mechanical movement with a huge 80 hours of power reserve. This means you could take the watch off and not wear it for three whole days, and it would still be keeping accurate time when you put it back on.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

There are four distinct models in the collection, all featuring the same 44mm stainless steel case with sapphire crystal front and case back.

Three models are paired with a matching stainless steel bracelet with new, thinner and lighter H-shaped links and folding clasp. These are offered with black, blue and green dials, with the first two featuring matching ceramic bezels with tachymetre, while the green model has a more subtle stainless steel bezel.

The fourth option pairs a black dial with a matching ceramic bezel, but adds 18K rose gold detailing to the crown, chronograph buttons at two and four o’clock, hour markings, hands, tachymetre, and TAG Heuer logo. It also gets a black alligator leather strap with steel folding clasp, instead of a bracelet.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

All four versions of the 2020 Carrera Sport Chronograph 44mm are water-resistant to 100 metres (10 bar) and all feature a date complication at six o’clock, plus a three-dial chronograph displaying elapsed minutes, hours and a permanent seconds counter.

These watches are available from July. The blue, black and green models are priced at £4,695, while the black model with rose gold detailing is £5,395.