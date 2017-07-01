T3 Hype: best tech released last week; Honor 9, Nintendo SNES Classic Mini, macOS High Sierra and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the Honor 9, Nintendo SNES Classic Mini, macOS High Sierra and more.

Honor 9

As affordable smartphones go the Honor brand are at the forefront, offering a perfect blend of high-tech and affordability. The latest Honor 9 takes that to the next level.

The Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch Full HD screen, Kirin 960 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and dual camera with 12MP colour sensor and 20MP monochrome sensor. Check out the full details here.

Honor has just released the bargain of the century

Nintendo SNES Classic Mini

Nintendo has announced that the NES Mini Classic now has a successor in the SNES Classic Mini.

The console will follow on by offering a plethora of classic games built-into the console that looks like the original machine. Check out all you need to know at the link.

Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: get all the details and best pre-order deal now

Apple macOS High Sierra

Apple fans rejoice it’s time to upgrade your machines with the latest macOS High Sierra operating system right now.

You can download the macOS High Sierra system in beta form to allow you to try all the latest offerings on your own Mac. Check out why that’s both good and bad at the link.

This is how you can get macOS High Sierra right now

Dolby Atmos on Netflix

The mighty Netflix has announced that it has now introduced immersive surround sound Dolby Atmos on its stream.

You can try the overhead firing audio right now - check out the details of how you can get involved at the link.