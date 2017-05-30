T3 Agenda: The 24-carat gold dCS Vivaldi One hi-f, Lucozade Sport's new fitness app and more

Fresh from the Bank Holiday weekend, we take a look at a new hi-fi that comes in a 4-carat gold finish (because bling), Lucozade Sport’s launch Made to Move fitness app and more...

This dCS Vivaldi One hi-fi comes in a 24-carat gold finish, naturally

Audio specialist dCS has announced a special, limited edition version of its Vivaldi One hi-fi, one that marks 30 years of the company's experience in the home music system market.

Limited to just 250 uniquely numbered pieces, it puts an integral CD/SACD transport alongside the latest dCS Ring DAC in a single box, together with state-of-the-art network streaming functionality. Various luxurious finish options can be made to order – including 24-carat gold plate, making this one expensive but ultra luxurious way to up your home audio setup.

It comes built-in Roon Ready, TIDAL, Apple Airplay and Spotify Connect functionality and there's a special control app that enables you to manage your playback from any source. Network streaming section runs at up to 24-bit, 384kS/s and DSD128, supporting all major lossless codecs (including MQA), plus DSD in DoP format and native DSD.

Available in June, the standard anodised black or silver will be priced at £55,000, the gloss white and piano black special paint finish will come with a 5% surcharge while precious metal plate finishes (including 24-carat gold, rhodium, nickel and chrome) will range in price from £2,500 to £11,000 on top of the standard £55,000 retail price.

Get fit and keep active with Lucozade Sport's new Made to Move app

In August 2016, Lucozade Sport see itself the goal of getting 1 million people moving about more by 2020. As part of it’s Made to Move campaign initiative, the brand has launch a brand new health app to reward people for all that extra activity.

Launched this month, the Made to Move app taps into the insight that people lack the motivation to exercise, by offering hundreds of daily prizes, and huge weekly prizes to incentivise subscribers to move.

The app works on a step-based system: for every 5,000 steps taken, users are automatically entered into a daily draw to win fitness-inspired prizes such as Fitbits and places in Tough Mudder events.

The more steps you take the more likely you are to win. If you take 5,000 steps three times in a week you are automatically entered into a weekly draw where you can win even bigger prizes, such as a weekend for two at the Tour de France, trips to Australia, Dubai and San Francisco as well as FA Cup Final tickets.

You can download it now from the App Store and on Google Play. It's free and easy to use, so get moving and get rewarded!

Logitech POP Smart Button now compatible with Apple HomeKit

Logitech today announced its next generation programmable button for simple smart home control - the POP Smart Button. The new POP Smart Button will work with Apple HomeKit, expanding the ability to control even more connected devices and provide all of the features and functionality offered in the first generation.

With just a push, you can turn off the lights, lock the door, turn up the heat, and more without ever moving from your couch. The Logitech POP Smart Button Kit includes one smart button with three gestures to customize your control plus the POP bridge needed to connect the button onto a WiFi network.

You can then extend control throughout your home with additional POP Add-on Smart Buttons, available in four colours—White, Alloy, Coral, and Teal. Each POP bridge can connect to an unlimited number of buttons.

The Logitech POP Smart Button Kit (£119.99) and POP Add-on Smart Button (£34.99) will be available exclusively at Apple stores and Apple.com starting 13 June. Availability in other retailers will come later this year.