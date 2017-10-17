T3 Agenda: A personalised BBC iPlayer for your car. Sennheiser’s new HD 660 S headphones. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda - an in-car version of BBC iPlayer that's tailor made for you and your motor; a new set of headphones from Sennheiser that marry versatile sound to an affordable price; and more...

Today, the BBC has given the BBC iPlayer Radio app a fresh update, adding in a personalised in-car listening experience for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-compatible vehicles.

The update will enable you and your chosen motor to safely enjoy the app while behind the wheel, by following your favourite shows, listen to a personally curated list of episodes, download programmes to listen while offline, and listen live to all of the BBC’s local and national radio stations.

The Android Auto version will also include voice controls, enabling you to keep their hands on the wheel while using the BBC iPlayer Radio app.

Give your music the fidelity it deserves with the HD 660 S reference headphones

Audio specialist Sennheiser has launched a new open dynamic headphone, the HD 660 S, and it features a new and improved transducer design that delivers lower harmonic distortion for an even more natural, lifelike audio experience.

The headphones boast a lower impedance of 150 ohms than the previous model, enabling you to enjoy greater versatility and reference-class fidelity with both stationary and mobile HiRes players. The detachable connecting cables are made from highly conductive OFC copper offer either a 6.35 mm stereo plug or a balanced 4.4 mm Pentaconn stereo plug, with a 6.35 mm to 3.5 mm adapter.

The Sennheiser HD 660 S will be available shortly with a price tag of only £429.99.

Travel with style and confidence with Antler's new Atmosphere luggage

Bag specialist Antler has launched a new range of luggage that's designed to protect your belongings on the move. The Atmosphere collection, which is exclusive to John Lewis, offers an impressive amount of space, meaning excess baggage charges should become a thing of the past.

Especially designed for use as a carry on case, the Antler Atmosphere also comes with a very handy removable transparent toilet bag and an iPad slip pocket to keep your tablet save before you fly. You can order one today, direct from John Lewis, from £149.

Pre-order the world's thinnest tracker card today - and never lose your wallet again

If you're prone to losing your wallet or bag (we know we are), then the new Chipolo card could be a real life saver. It's the thinnest tracker money can buy, and it's damn loud, too.

It tracks your important items like wallets, passports and phones by sounding a ring as loud as a train coming toward you from 200 feet away. If lost, the connected community feature will automatically start searching for your lost item. When one of the thousands of Chipolo users passes by it while running the app, you’ll receive a confidential update with your item’s last known location.

The first wave of Chipolo cards has already sold out, but the next wave is ready for pre-order, with pricing ranging from $35/£26 (for one card) and $60/£45 (for a pack of two).

Sennheiser's comfy yet powerful IE 800 S ear-canal headphones

Alongside the HD 660 S, audio powerhouse Sennheiser has also unveiled a new high-end addition to its already impressive range of ear-canal headphones - the IE 800 S.

The new set of in-ear headphones feature a refined version of Sennheiser’s specially developed Extra Wide Band (XWB) driver, providing improved acoustics with brilliant trebles and a refined bass sound. Comfort is ensured by Comply memory foam ear tips, while a wider choice of cables meets the demands of even the most discerning audiophile.

The IE 800 S from Sennheiser will be available from this month, and will come with a whopping price tag of £869.99 attached.