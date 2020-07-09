Save BIG on Huawei smartphones in Amazon's Summer Sale

What two things go well together? Huawei and Amazon, as evidenced by the fantastic deals on offer as part of Amazon's July sales, giving you 25% off the latest and great Huawei devices, including the Nova 5T, P Smart Pro, and P Smart S.

Huawei has made a name for itself by producing inexpensive but well-made Android smartphones that offer everything you find on more expensive devices from, say, Samsung for a staggeringly low price. Case in the point: Huawei's P Smart S, with its 6.3-inch OLED display, could be yours for just £170.

Amazon is offering three different types of Huawei smartphones with discounts: the Nova 5T has a 6.26-inch LCD all-screen design and gigantic array of cameras; the P Smart S has a 6.3-inch OLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and other fun gadgets; and the P Smart Pro is the biggest of the bunch with a 6.59-inch display and huge 4,000 mAh battery.

All of them are available with 25% off or more right now, taking them into dangerously cheap territory. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, these will definitely satisfy your needs.

Huawei Nova 5T (128GB) | Black | 6.26-inch LCD | 48MP camera | Android 9.0 | 6GB RAM | Was £399.99 | Now £229.99 | Available from Amazon

The Nova 5T has pretty much everything you need and quite a few things that you don't. One thing you definitely need is this massive price cut: Amazon is offering the Nova 5T with a whopping 43% discount, meaning you get a £400 phone for £230. View Deal

Huawei P Smart S (128GB) | Black or Blue | 6.3-inch OLED | 48MP camera | Android 9.0 | In-display fingerprint | 4,000 mAh battery | Android 9.0 | Was £229.00 | Now £171.99 | Available from Amazon

Everything there is to like about the Nova 5T but in a more slimmed down, budget form, but don't mistake that for losing any quality: The P Smart S is a beast, especially for just over £170.View Deal

Huawei P Smart Pro (128GB) | Black or Blue | 6.59-inch | 48MP camera | Pop-up selfie camera| Android 9.0 | Side-mounted fingerprint | 4,000 mAh battery | Was £249.00 | Now £184.99 | Available from Amazon

The P Smart Pro is the more high-end version of the P Smart S, offering all of the same things with a few added frills: you get extra horsepower for games, for example, as well as Huawei's Ultra FullView Display, which has 391 pixels per inch. It's a bit of a beast really.View Deal

So, if you're in the market to upgrade your smartphone but don't want to break the bank, look no further than these deals on Huawei smartphones, offering huge displays for low prices. Hurry, though, these deals won't last long.