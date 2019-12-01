Save a huge £452 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 at EE over Black Friday weekend

Saving money on Cyber Monday is always a thrill, especially when you're getting your hands on a phone as good as the Samsung Galaxy S10. It's quite simply one of the best handsets released in 2019, in terms of both design and performance.
Thanks to the fine folks over at EE, you can save a huge £452 over the course of a two-year contract by choosing the Samsung Galaxy S10 as your next phone this Black Friday weekend.
The full details of the deal can be viewed below:
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB | Up-front cost: £10 | Monthly cost: £46 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | EE | Available now at EE
The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 is quite simply a beast of a phone, and now you can save a substantial amount of money over your two-year contract with EE. From the sleek Infinity Display, to the powerful triple-lens rear camera, it excels in every area.View Deal
If you need any more persuading, refer to the Samsung Galaxy S10 review on T3, where we called the phone "the complete package" and "the pinnacle of smartphone manufacturing in 2019". Recommendations don't come much clearer than that.
For even more great Samsung Galaxy S10 deals be sure to check out T3 authoritative price comparison chart below, which allows you to shop by SIM free, on contract, or SIM only. For the best Black Friday sales to check out right now, take a look at the retailer guide below.
