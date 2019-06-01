Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be worse than Note 9 in one very important way

Samsung looks set to shake things up with its hugely-popular Galaxy Note series this year by launching two handsets instead of one. This follows the expansion of the Galaxy S range from two models each year – the standard and the larger-screen Plus variant – up to three this year. The Galaxy S10e was a more affordable twist on the flagship smartphone range following in the footsteps of the iPhone XR.

Samsung is widely-tipped to bring a similar approach to the Galaxy Note range – with a lower-cost Note 10e and a pricier, more powerful Note 10 or Note 10 Pro.

Ahead of the rumoured release date in August, we've heard plenty of whispers about the flagship Galaxy Note 10, but little about the budget-conscientious sibling. However, the latest report doesn't make for pleasant reading for those who were holding out to get the Galaxy Note 10e.

According to Samsung-obsessed blog GalaxyClub, the more affordable Galaxy Note 10 will have a diddy 3,400mAh battery cell. If the information is accurate, that's a pretty significant step-down from the 4,000mAh cell inside its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 . Even more of a kick in the teeth is the fact that the pricier Note 10 Pro will purportedly boast a 4,500mAh battery.

Of course, battery cell size isn't the only important factor when determining the battery life of a smartphone. Screen resolution, panel size, signal strength, mobile data or Wi-Fi... there are an almost infinite number of contributing factors. However, it seems almost guaranteed that the Note 10 will have significantly better battery life than the Note 10e, if these cell sizes are correct.

GalaxyClub uncovered the part number for the battery cell in the more affordable Galaxy Note 10, which corresponds with a previously leaked model number for the handset. Although the 3,400mAh capacity is significantly lower than what we've seen inside recent flagships, it is slightly higher than the 3,000mAh cell inside the S10e.

Battery life likely won't be the only differentiator between the two Galaxy Note 10 variants. Galaxy Note 10e looks set to sports a 6.28-inch display with 1440×3040 pixels, which works out at 536 pixels-per-inch. Meanwhile, the pricier Galaxy Note 10 will likely feature a 6.75-inch screen with a 1440×3040 pixel resolution and 498 pixels-per-inch. Both flavours will ship in separate 4G and 5G versions for a total of four different Galaxy Note 10 models available on shelves worldwide.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to tweak the holepunch camera display design, dubbed Infinity-O, that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy A8s, before rolling-out to the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung will likely power all four Galaxy Note 10 models with the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip, or its own Exynos 9820, depending on the region. There's some question marks around whether the rear-mounted camera will rotate to double-up as the selfie camera, like the Samsung Galaxy A80 , too.

Of course, none of this is set in stone until Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh makes the announcement on-stage in August. Before then, expect to hear a flurry of additional reports and rumours on the forthcoming flagship.