Razer Kiyo Pro is the ultimate webcam for working from home – here's why

Today Razer has announced its latest webcam, the Kiyo Pro, which succeeds the original Razer Kiyo that currently features in T3's best webcams buying guide.

The new Kiyo Pro improves on the original in a number of areas, too, with the USB camera coming installed with a high-performance Adaptive Light Sensor and ultras-sensitive CMOS sensor. Combined these two components deliver far superior low-light performance.

The key technology within the Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor is its back-illuminated STARVIS tech, which specialises in creating high quality images from near infrared light regions. As such, by incorporating this tech into the Kiyo Pro, it guarantees bright clear imagery in video conference calls no matter the environment's light level.

(Image credit: Razer)

In addition to this impressive sensor upgrade, the Kiyo Pro also delivers the ability to stream video at an uncompressed 1080p Full HD resolution at 60fps, as well as the ability to stream HDR video at 30fps. The HDR capabilities mean that the Kiyo Pro can correct for under or over exposed areas in its video on the fly, which in turn means the subject remains visible even sitting in front of a very bright light source. This removes silhouetting of the subject.

In terms of fields of view the Kiyo Pro offers three, including 103°, 90° or 80°, meaning that the camera can be used in both group and single person video calls. The wider fields of view are also ideal for streamers who want to show off their surroundings.

As before with the original Razer Kiyo, the Kiyo Pro can be mounted on a monitor, table top or a tripod, and audio is picked up with a 16bit omni-directional stereo microphone. The Kiyo Pro connects to a computer via USB 3.0 cable.

(Image credit: Razer)

Speaking on the launch of the Razer Kiyo Pro, Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit said that:

“The Kiyo Pro, with its fantastic low-light performance, is ideal for those working from home who want to impress their customers and colleagues, and for streamers wanting to entertain their audience with a bright, vibrant image.”

The Razer Kiyo Pro is available from today, 23 February 2021, and retails for $199.99 USD / £199.99 GBP / €209.99 MSRP. For more information about the product, then head on over to the official Razer website. To see today's best prices on the original Razer Kiyo, consult the deals chart below, which presents the very cheapest prices available.