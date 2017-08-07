Quick Hit: This tiny wallet is HUGE on space

Essentially, it's the TARDIS of luxury, leather wallets

By

Finding the perfect wallet is all about striking the balance between size and space, leather-goods maker Nodus think they've found that ideal balance. This is the Compact Coin.

This new wallet doesn't have a large footprint, but still manages to pack a lot in. How much exactly? We're glad you asked.

The Compact Coin has space for 15 credit cards, there's a coin pouch, dedicated compartment for folded notes and receipts, and, on top of all of that, a key pocket.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The two exterior pockets enable contactless payment, while the interior compartment is RFID Protected, to stop card clash.

It's crafted from beautiful, vegetable-tanned full grain leather which should develop a patina over time.

The Compact Coin comes in a verity of colours (including a rather fetching dark teal), and retails for £59.99.

Check them out at noduscollection.com

