PS5's winning strategy to challenge Xbox Series X will leave fans 'shocked' 😲

As we barrel towards the holiday 2020 launch window for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Sony and Microsoft's respective approaches towards their next-gen consoles is coming into focus.

Microsoft is seemingly all about getting its software into as many gamers' hands as possible through xCloud on smartphones and tablets, and its existing ecosystem of hardware, saying players won't even need an Xbox Series X to play new titles - they can use their existing Xbox One console.

Sony on the other hand is all about getting its PS4 install base to upgrade to the PS5, securing platform exclusives that will make PlayStation the place to play, but now it's gone a step further with a move that won't sit well with Xbox fans at all.

In the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Imran Khan - who previously tipped a PS5 and Xbox Series X price reveal this month - teased listeners with the news that Sony has lined up at least one timed exclusive that will shock fans, because not only is the IP historically multi-platform, but it's so huge that it'll leave them reeling.

"There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting, [that] they are locking up for timed exclusivity. Like, ‘wow, that is a game that you’re choosing?’ Not because it’s bad, but because it’s huge.

"I am interested to see what this conversation is going to be in a couple of months, because there are games that are widely accepted as multi-platform that Sony is locking up for a little while."

Sony already divided gaming fans with the news that the upcoming Marvel's Avengers would have a PlayStation exclusive character in Spider-Man, frustrating PC and Xbox players who will be denied access to the web-slinger.

It may not be a popular strategy, but if players are eager enough to play PlayStation's platform exclusive titles, or want to benefit from timed-exclusives, it could be the deciding factor for them when it comes to deciding between the two consoles.

Source: Kinda Funny Games