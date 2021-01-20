PS5 stock CONFIRMED as landing NOW! Find out where to buy PS5

There's great news for any gamer who is currently looking to buy a PS5 – as confirmed by multiple stock trackers more PlayStation 5 consoles are already being made available at retailers (in the UK alone both GAME and Currys have had consoles drop in the last 24 hours).

And, most excitingly, respected stock trackers are pointing to 20 and 21 January as to when we should all expect to try to buy PS5. As such, now is the time to switch on and zero in on the stores unlocking or about to unlock more PlayStation 5 consoles.

And that's where T3's where to buy PS5 stock tracking guide can help. This guide has been created to help gamers discover the stores with PlayStation 5 consoles available in the US, UK and Australia, as well as inform them as to what the situation has been like and looks like it is going to be over the next week.

More drops this week! #PS5 Remember don’t buy on twitter or from scalpers.January 18, 2021

ℹ Most stock will drop tomorrow. To those who keep saying not enough notice... ive been going on about 14th to 21st Jan since the 5th. Its not my fault you guys disregarded my info just because the 7th Jan stock got delayed. #PS5 #ps5uk #ps5ukstock #ps5stock #ps5restockJanuary 20, 2021

We've also got plenty of advice as to how best to prepare yourself to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, meaning that when there is the next PS5 restock, you'll be in a position to ring up a system and not be beaten by AI scalper bots and hampered by janky online stores.

To get started, an inch closer towards being able to play awesome PS5 games, simply scroll down or select your region of choice from the nearby menu.

Where to buy PS5 in the USA

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. As rumored, the retailer dropped more inventory today and a far larger wave of consoles is expected within days.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop surprised customers with drop of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online over the past week and, as elsewhere, this is thought to proceed a new PS5 wave, too. We're hearing more stock will drop over the next week, so GameStop is somewhere to check out each and every day.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon, after a strong start, has tailed off in terms of PS5 stock, with few new shipments arriving. Rumor has it more are coming for January, though, and with us now in January 2021 we think it very smart to check in on the PS5 product page at Amazon every single day. Also, Amazon has a load of official and unofficial PS5 accessories available right now, too.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. More consoles are expected to land any day now in January 2021, and unlike some stores Walmart is actively combatting scalper bots.View Deal

Target

Target had a PS5 restock in every week of December last year, although available store inventory tends to differ by region, so you'll need to check what's going on at your local Target this January. The retailer offers Drive Up or Pickup services only, so as with Meijer, you'll need to be in the general area to place your order. Worth checking out for sure.View Deal

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. The site usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time in it there's another drop in January 2021.View Deal

Costco

Costco released PS5 bundles for members in December last year. The bundle included Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, and one month's PlayStation Now Membership, so sign up or find someone who's a member in case we see another in early 2021.View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only on Black Friday. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Amazon UK

Amazon UK went dark in the few weeks leading up to Christmas regarding PS5 restocks. But as in the US a new wave of consoles is expected in late January 2021. Considering that we are now in the week starting January 18, that tells us those console should drop this week or next week. Worth checking every day.View Deal

Very

Very's PS5 launch day consoles were a lovely surprise, and in another unexpected turn of events, it had another restock of PS5 consoles at the beginning of December last year. Since then things have been quiet but we're hearing one more tranche is being dropped in in late 2021, so defo worth keeping an eye on over the next week or so.View Deal

GAME

GAME has swung from PS5 zero to PlayStation 5 hero recently, with multiple restocks letting thousands more gamers to get their hands on a console. It unleashed a number of bundles yesterday, but has sold out already. One of the PS5 stock tracker accounts advises that any successful orders placed yesterday will arrive with customers by January 27, so sit tight! View Deal

Argos

We weren't expecting the retailer to have any new stock before before the new year 2021, and it's now confirmed that's the case. Argos' website states that it's out of stock "for the rest of 2020." Disappointing, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be a good place to bag the system in January.View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World dropped a new tranche of PS5 consoles on 20 January first thing. These consoles have now sold out, though, and reports coming in to T3 indicate that there was little to no AI scalper bot protection. This probably explains how the systems have sold out so fast. Those scalper orders may be cancelled, though, so we could see more systems made available very soon.View Deal

Box.co.uk

Box.co.uk has been good for gamers getting PS5's as not only has it had multiple stocks of consoles, but it also has been operating a lottery system to get them. That means that scalper AI bots cannot buy them all up in seconds. Right now both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed as 'coming soon', so this is definitely a smaller retailer to keep and eye on.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock at the start of the month at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles in early 2021.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com PS5 stock is currently out of stock but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon" which indicates to us that we'll see some more available early in the new year. AO is good for cheap PS5 games as well.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis PS5 consoles went live earliest on PS5 launch day, and that led to its store to crash under the load. The PS5 product page says "we are now out of stock", so for the time being things don't look great. If we were to guess when more consoles will be made available then we'd say February 2021.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys was amongst the retailers that got a PS5 restock yesterday, but it quickly sold out, as you'd expect. The website says its next influx of stock is next month. View Deal

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU

Amazon rolled out what looked like a global PS5 at the start of the month, and savvy customers took advantage by placing orders in different countries as the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you bag one on Amazon UK, as long as you can get it shipped to your address, you're in business! There was no advance warning, so we advise keeping tabs on the site as we head into the new year.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. There were more consoles available on the US site last week, so check in often in case the Australian site also gets another influx.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition

Where to buy PS5 : Official accessories guide

PS5: What are the console bundle options?

Based on what we've seen from the US launch bundle deals aren't a major focus right now for retailers, most likely due to lack of stock. We are expecting bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera to start appearing as the console stock situation improves.

On the software front, the PS5 will be on offer with Sony's first-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these aren't available at launch right now.

And, remember, while Sony itself might not have launched any accessory or game bundles so far, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 orders: Scalper hall of shame

So many PS5 consoles are now listed for two, three or even four times what cost at RRP. Shame on scalpers. (Image credit: eBay)

There have been numerous causes for PS5 orders to be few and far between at launch, and while a fair bit of blame rests of Sony's shoulders for the way it handled the opening of PS5 pre-orders, many of the biggest problems have been out of the Japanese console maker's hands.

Naturally, the big one has been disruptions to Sony's supply chain caused by 2020's very unique circumstances – manufacturing plants have been operating at certain times this year at far reduced capacities due to obvious reasons. This has led to a situation where Sony has not been able to produce as many PS5 consoles as quickly as it intended.

The other major problem, which is far more pressing right now at the actual launch of the console, is the success of reseller bots and scalpers in raking up huge swathes of PS5 orders online.

Right now, as can be seen in the image above, in-stock PlayStation 5 consoles are actually not hard to find at all, with thousands of sellers to choose from as soon as you open up an online auction house.

Indeed, some sellers even have crates of PS5 consoles up for sale. The big problem, though, is that all these consoles are listed for two, three or even four times the actual price of an RRP PS5.

(Image credit: eBay)

Instead of having to pay $499 for a console, gamers are being wallet-gouged for upward of $1,975!

These incredible mark ups have been enabled, in part, by the emergence of automated shopping bots. As was also recently painfully witnessed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 launches, these reseller bots run by scalpers are programmed to automatically purchase bulk buys of a product like the PS5 the second it is made available just so the scalper can then immediately resell them at an inflated fee.

The really depressing thing about it is that the scalpers don't even have to be awake and online to make the orders happen – the bot just waits and then automatically transacts as many orders as programmed to, and does so in a matter of seconds.

While gamers were still punching in their payment details on PS5 launch day, the reseller bots had already stolen their system, with countless gamers thinking they were safe after adding a console to their cart, only to then find out that by the time they had entered their details, that console had been removed from their trolley as the bots had purchased all stock.

The result of this now in the aftermath of the US PS5 launch? Scalpers with huge inventories of PS5 consoles and hundreds of thousands of gamers left empty handed.

Respected business journal Business Insider has laid bare the scale of the problem stating that:

'Social-media and resale websites are rife with resellers who say they used bots to nab dozens of PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day:

"My bot came through," one reseller said on Twitter. "Let me know who needs a #PS5 #Playstation5 If you haven't secured dm me selling both digital and disc."

That same reseller was selling the $500 PlayStation 5 model for $1,100 and the $400 model for $900.'

Now, of course, there's the free market and supply and demand, and here at T3 we recognise that – we all live in the real world. But there's the free market and then there are armies of reseller bots controlled by a select, privileged few. We think it fair to say that the sooner retailers can curb the power of scalpers and reseller the bots the better.

Where to buy PS5: the story so far

Getting hold of a PS5 has been no easy feat, with gamers left blindsided by lack of warning, retailer indifference, delivery company scandals and, of course, a scourge of scalpers using AI notification services and reseller bots to horde thousands of consoles behind grotesque mark-ups.

Console allotments have been selling out at retailers worldwide within seconds, and even with the post-launch PS5 restocks, hundreds of thousands of gamers are still without a console and staring down the barrel of a not very merry Christmas at all.

But there are more PS5 restocks to some, so there's still a chance to save Christmas. We've seen multiple PS5 restocks at retailers around the world, including Costco, GAME, and PlayStation Direct.

The Best TV for Sony PS5 (Image credit: Sony / LG) The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice. View the best LG CX deals available right now

This week in the US, both Best Buy and Walmart released more PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory, including bundle options. Walmart dropped its stock in waves to give everyone a decent chance at getting in on the action.

The global PS5 restock is worth paying attention to because the PS5 isn't region locked, meaning it will work anywhere in the world. Your best bet of landing a console might now not be at your national local retailer; yes, you'd have to get it posted, but it could be the difference between getting a system at RRP and not paying up to four times the console's worth so a scalper can open another bottle of champagne. We recommend keeping an eye on all retailers who can ship to your location to maximise your chance of getting one.

Most restocks have been online, so we advise making accounts to get through the checkout process as quickly and smoothly as possible. You should also consider signing up for memberships at place like Costco and Meijer, where the PS5 stock is exclusively for members.

We've gathered up the top retailers in every region region, covering the US, UK, and Australia. These are places which sold PS5 pre-orders, and offered PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day, and have had a number of restocks since.

What we would, say, though – and this comes from our experience tracking in-stock PS5 consoles, is that the key to landing a system is persistence and being clued in to these retailer's online communications. Follow Twitter feeds, check Facebook and visit the PS5 product page every 30 minutes to check new stock hasn't gone live.

Don't give in to the scalpers and have your financial wellbeing compromised. Stay the course and get a PS5 for RRP. Remember, even if you have to wait a few weeks or months, all those awesome PS5 games will still be there for you to play.

Simply use the nearby sign menu bar to select your territory or console of choice to get started.

(Image credit: Future)

PS5 stock in 2021: what's the score?

As evidenced by numerous Reddit threads and communications with T3, gamers are rightfully wondering whether we will see any more PS5 consoles come into stock in early 2021, with many retailers now openly confirming their supplies have run dry for 2020.

And, the good and short answer to that is, yes. Yes, more PS5 consoles are coming in early 2021, with T3 hearing a January to mid-February time band is likely for most retailers worldwide.

The more pressing question, of course, is who is going to get them first and what those retailers are doing to safeguard against scalpers hijacking any new wave of consoles.

If you were to ask T3, though, when will be the optimum time to buy PS5 in 2021 then we would say between March and May. This is because by that stage we are confident that there will be a steady stream of PS5s available (manufacturing will have caught up after a disrupted 2020) and also because that is when many new PS5 games will be available to play.

Returnal, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for example are coming in the first half of 2021, so by waiting a few more months you might save yourself a lot of stress and have more great games to play when you do pick a system.

PS5 stock: latest threat to gamers

With the rise of PS5 stock trackers online, and notably on social media service Twitter, a new threat has emerged looking to exploit gamers. These are paid-for stock trackers, which often are pitched as an app that can be bought on app stores. These apps promise to keep you informed on the latest PS5 stock, which they monitor (or claim to monitor) with an army of AI bots.

The reality, though, is that these apps are not only not needed, as there are are plenty of respected free stock trackers that can be consulted by gamers, but also the authenticity of many of these paid for services is also dubious and often not authenticated.

ℹ Warning: some PS5 stock accounts selling PS5 stock apps for £1.79 whilst tons of free proven services like hotstocks and discords exist. Confronted @dualsensor & he deleted his posts, blocked me. And hes copy pasting my tweets, bizzare #ps5stockuk #ps5uk #ps5restock #ps5stock pic.twitter.com/s7oY7WmFa7January 7, 2021

This is just another scam to fleece gamers of their hard earned money, dangling the carrot of a PS5 in front of them in order to pry a couple of bucks out of their wallet. The thing is, though, with millions of gamers still wanting a PS5, it only takes a small percentage of these to buy these apps to make the scammer a lot of money.

Well, we say NO to scammers and NO to scalpers. Don't pay for PS5 stock info – stay patient and keep your bank balance protected.