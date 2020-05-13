PS5 release date REVEALED: PlayStation 5 is coming sooner than you think

The PS5 is coming in holiday 2020 – that much we know. Both the PS5 and its Microsoft rival, the Xbox Series X, have been known to be coming out at the end of this year for some time now. However, until very recently, we had little in the way of a concrete release date.

Some rumours previously pointed towards mid-November, but the PS5 could be coming sooner than that. Leaker Nibellian posted on their Twitter account a job listing from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The job listing, which involves the prototype purchasing of PS5 hardware products, claims the console will be released in October 2020. This has been the first concrete release date, narrowed down to a single month, we've heard from the Sony camp. Check out the full tweet below:

A Japanese job listing by Sony Interactive Entertainment says that the PlayStation 5 will be launched this Octoberhttps://t.co/YKuWtllIc0 pic.twitter.com/aSp1Aev3AHMay 12, 2020

An October release would line up closely with some information we gleaned from Microsoft's third-party Xbox Series X games showcase. Many of those third-party games, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, are cross-platform titles. As advertised onstream, those games are scheduled to hit shelves in October this year.

If PS5 doesn't want to give Xbox Series X an early lead, it will need to fall in line and release in October in order to compete with the XSX on day one, releasing at the same time as its launch titles.

Will the PS5's launch tie in with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's release? (Image credit: Ubisoft/Bosslogic)

However we're beginning to get worried at the lack of PS5 reveal. It's been six months since the Xbox Series X first debuted the look and feel of the console at the Game Awards 2019, and Microsoft has kept on track with hardware, specs and games reveals in the months that followed.

The Sony team, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped other than a tech-heavy presentation with no footage by lead system architect Mark Cerny. Some gamers' anticipation has given way to frustration at the lack of news. Is something wrong behind the scenes, or are Sony simply playing a risky marketing strategy? Only Cerny and his team know the truth.

Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu approached Sony for comment regarding the leaked job ad. Sony reportedly claimed it was an error by the recruitment site, and it denies the October 2020 release date without offering an alternative.

"Yes, it's true: we'll never get any PS5 news" laments Nibellian, in a reply to their original tweet. We feel their pain: once again, Sony spurns the chance to give its fans real, concrete PS5 news while Xbox Series X dominates the conversation.