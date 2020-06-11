PS5 price leaks on Amazon ahead of PlayStation 5 launch event

Hype surrounding the Sony PS5 has now reached crazy intense levels, with the delayed PlayStation 5 event happening today at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST.

In advance of that, though, as reported by a number of news outlets, the PS5 price has just seemingly leaked online, with an eagle-eyed poster on HotUKDeals spotting the placeholder entry for the product on Amazon UK.

See the image below for the entry and price:

The placeholder product listing for the 2TB PS5. (Image credit: Justsuperman \ HotUKDeals)

As can be seen in the image, the product listing is for the 2TB Sony PS5 console and the price is £599.99 (a straight conversion to USD is $760, however we're guessing that would actually covert to something between $599 and $699).

That, if true, is a very high price point for the PlayStation 5 console and brings back memories of the ill-fated Sony PlayStation 3 launch, where a high price put off many gamers. The $599 price point in the United States (for the 60GB PS3 console) was seen a particularly steep and led to a PlayStation 3 sales crash.

Now, of course, this is just a single image leak from an unknown poster on a UK deals site, so naturally it should be taken with a large pinch of salt. And, also, right now we are not 100 per cent sure whether the PS5 will come in multiple different storage variants. We could also see a cheaper 1TB PS5 hit the market for, say, £499 ($499).

However, it cannot be denied that rumours and leaks up to this point have been pointing to PS5 pre-orders going live in June, so the sudden emerging of this placeholder product listing mere hours before a big PlayStation 5 event sure feels right to us here at T3.

Hopefully we will find out if this price leak is true this evening, where gamers can tune in to an event where we, hopefully, will finally see the PlayStation 5 and many of its PS5 games.

What will the Sony PlayStation 5 look like? This hot new design gives us our freshest take yet:

So, how does that price compare to what has been leaked over the past year? Well, just over a week ago Sony CEO Jim Ryan admitted that the PS5 wasn't going to retail at the "lowest price", while back in April a Danish retail site put up a placeholder pre-order price of 6,989 Danish krone, which works out at a wallet-gouging $1,043 / £837.

Further back in January this year, though, what was reported as a massive PS5 leak included the information that the console was supposedly going to retail for "$499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP."

Then, even further back, in November of 2019, did Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki state that the console maker was "analyzing the cost, the acceptable price in the market, and platform penetration" for the PS5 and that Sony was "very conscious of the level of profit for investors and for the marketplace."

Rewind the clock even further and back in May 2019, which is now over a year away, there was a report by respected Sony analyst Hideki Yasuda, that the PlayStation 5 was going to ring in at $499 in the United States, and launch in November 2020.

Now, while on the face of it the price of £599 and $499 doesn't seem to match up, remember that the £599 price point is for a 2TB console and, as we noted above, there may be a cheaper option will less storage. Also, UK gamers often have to pay a premium compared to the United States for gaming tech, so you would expect any price to be higher.

So, actually, what we might be seeing here is evidence that the $499 price point might have been correct all along (or at least in the right ball park), which will no-doubt give US PlayStation gamers cause for celebration.