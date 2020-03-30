PS5 on-track to battle Xbox Series X, despite coronavirus

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X look incredible. With solid state drives, next-generation 8K graphics with ray tracing, incredible 3D audio and virtually no loading times, the next generation of consoles is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

However, coronavirus has put a spanner in the works of many a tech launch, as companies cancel launch events and safety procedures disrupt supply lines. We’ve already seen reports the iPhone 12 could suffer a delay, having reportedly been pushed back to 2021.

PS5, for the most part, seems unaffected. A Sony statement released this week said the following regarding the company’s gaming arm:

“Sony estimates that there will be no material impact on this business for the current fiscal year.

“Although no issues have emerged so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.”

Some games like Godfall could face delays (Image credit: Counterplay Games)

We can infer from this the PS5 will be launched as expected later this year, to hit its Holiday 2020 projected release date. This is in defiance of the predictions of some analysts, who believe Sony’s console could suffer availability issues or even, potentially, delays.

Sony is, however, monitoring the game software situation, which implies dealys from first-party and third-party launch titles. Could we see PS5 games like Outriders or Godfall pushed back, delayed until 2021?

Microsoft, equally, is taking the coronavirus pandemic in its stride. Although production on its Surface range of laptops has temporarily halted, the Xbox Series X is also looking to land on time. Gamers anxiously waiting for the next-generation consoles can breathe a sigh of relief - for now.

