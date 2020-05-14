PS5 is still on track to meet its Holiday 2020 release date says Sony

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 is still on schedule to hit its Holiday 2020 launch window, despite concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would have delayed production on the console, as well as impacting Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

The news comes via the company's Q4 financial results, which state that there have been some challenges to overcome with the various global measures in place, the PlayStation 5 looks set to release on time.

"Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

"At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios."

The PS4 however, has felt the pressure of the pandemic, although it's nothing too serious. The financial statement says there's been a "slight impact" on hardware production because of issues in the components supply chain, but that the "short-term demand" is being fulfilled with current stock, and adds that sales are doing well.

Both Sony and Microsoft's consoles will be meeting their Holiday 2020 window, and although we've already seen the Xbox Series X and heard details about the specs, we've still yet to lay eyes on the PS5.

This strategy may work in Sony's favour as fans are champing at the bit for any shred of news about the console, while pooh-poohing Microsoft's Xbox Series X Gameplay event which went down like a lead balloon.