PS5 gamers just got a free performance upgrade in time for Christmas

Sony PS5 gamers are looking like they're going to have a really strong Christmas gaming period thanks to a strong first-year library of great PS5 games.

And, best of all, PlayStation 5 owners are going to be able to enjoy playing PS5 games this winter holiday season with a performance boost, too, as Sony has just dropped the console's latest System Software Update.

The best bit about System Software Update 21.02-04.50.00? Only that according to its official description in its release notes, "This system software update improves system performance".

A PS5 firmware upgrade that "improves system performance" is something we're sure all PlayStation 5 gamers would want, so we're advising anyone with a console to boot up their system and update the system's firmware immediately.

The firmware update is 914MB in size, too, so for most gamers with a half decent internet connection they'll have it downloaded and installed within 10 minutes.

This way gamers can ensure their PS5 running optimally this winter holiday season, and can look forward to being blown away by jaw-dropping gaming experiences with stunning graphics and buttery smooth framerates.

