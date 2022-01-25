Sony should adopt this cool PS5 faceplate storage idea

Sony may have just launched its new custom PlayStation 5 console covers in a variety of stunning colours, but one player has gone one step further. While the faceplates are designed to replace how the console itself looks, this PS5 owner found another useful way of showing off the extra units.

In a video uploaded to YouTube (as spotted by GamesRadar ), user Being Henri explained that after receiving their new console covers from Sony, they decided to mount the original white ones to the wall. It's certainly an inventive way of using something that many people would just put into storage, or even consider throwing away.

The mounting was done by purchasing a 3D printed wall mount that allows the faceplate to be displayed on your wall in style. Of course, you can find your own way of hanging up the faceplates but this idea in itself is pretty great. It will likely look even better if you hang all of the colours – Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple – alongside one another.

The video was subsequently uploaded to Reddit where lots of discourse over the decision to mount the faceplates have been discussed at length. Some people love the idea, some people seem to loathe it. I think it's pretty cool – especially if you can get the full collection, giving it a fancy art deco look. Now all I have to do is convince my partner.

Sony's Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers are available for purchase now via the PlayStation Direct store. The remaining Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple are then expected to launch later this year.