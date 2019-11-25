Outstanding Black Friday Apple iPhone XR deal ENDS IN 30 MINUTES!

THIS DEAL HAS NOW EXPIRED. FOR MORE GREAT BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FROM THE UK'S BIGGEST RETAILERS SIMPLY SELECT A LINK BELOW.

Black Friday deals on quality handsets means that if you're currently looking for an upgrade then now really is the time to strike, as there are top mobiles being put in people's hands for low prices. How low? How does less than £10 sound.

This awesome Black Friday Apple iPhone XR deal puts the handset into your hand for just £9.99 up front and then £33 per month over two years for an affordable and data-stuffed SIM plan from Vodafone.

We think this is a noteworthy Black Friday phone deal here at T3 for anyone who has had their eye on Apple's 5-star rated iPhone XR, as well as anyone currently in the market for a quality iPhone upgrade. But, you'll have to be quick if you want to bag it, as the deal ends in under 4 hours.

The Apple iPhone XR delivers a quality all-round phone experience, with a crisp and bright 6.1-inch Liquid Retina screen, Apple A12 Bionic processor, and long-lasting 2,942mAh battery combining wonderfully.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Apple iPhone XR | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Up-front cost: £9.99 | Monthly cost | £33.00 | Plan length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

60GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, is a great SIM package for the Apple iPhone XR, and here in this Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday deal you can get that for just £33 per month. The phone is mind-blowingly cheap, too, with it placed in your hand for

only £9.99. The deal includes the complete XR choice of colourways, including Red, Yellow, Black, Blue, Coral and White, and also included completely free and fast delivery.View Deal

In our official Apple iPhone XR review T3 gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "supremely slick and powerful" user experience, something delivered by its "excellent build quality", "very strong camera" and "great battery life". We concluded that the XR delivers a "finely balanced experience" and that "performance is best-in-class".

And that Vodafone SIM plan is strong, too, delivering plenty of data each month, as well as all-you-can-eat minutes and texts.

This is why this deal is so easy to recommend, it pairs one of the very best phones on the market today, with an affordable, quality SIM plan.

