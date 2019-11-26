OnePlus 6T gets £130 carved off its cost in the Amazon Black Friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday sale is one of the foremost destinations for deal hunters currently looking for great SIM-free smartphone discounts.

A great example of the hot fayre on offer right now is this excellent OnePlus 6T phone deal, which cuts 25 per cent off its price.

The OnePlus 6T is a very well specced Android smartphone, coming with a really big 6.4-inch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 resolution display, rapid Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage space, and a long-lasting 3,700mAh battery.

It's a quality handset and, at this price, we think it is a great Amazon Black Friday deal. The full details can be viewed below:

OnePlus 6T | was £529 | now £399 | Available at Amazon

This Christmas cracker of a deal cuts a whole £130 off the excellent OnePlus 6T smartphone, taking its SIM free price down from £529 to just £399. This is on the 128GB storage / 8GB RAM version of the phone, too, and the handset can be picked up at this price in Mirror Black or Thunder Purple colourways. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

The OnePlus 6T currently sits securely in our best cheap phones guide, with us praising its "really nice design", "gorgeous 6.41-inch screen" and "IP68 waterproofing". And we made those recommendations when the phone was retailing at £529. At £399 it is even more of a steal than ever. That £399 price is also available right now over at fonehouse.co.uk, too, and periodically we're seeing some similar deals at eBay as well, so be sure to shop around for your perfect deal.

Prefer to pick up the OnePlus 6T with a quality SIM plan, though? Well, if so, be sure to check out the deals comparison chart below, which lets you customise your search by network, up-front cost, monthly cost, data allowance and much more besides.

