Netflix's newest film is super crazy

Netflix's newest film is a must-watch for many reasons, but arguably the biggest is that this is a genuine one-shot movie, meaning you get one continuous scene from beginning to end. That's super unique in cinema today and makes Boiling Point fresh and just a little bit crazy, as there is never a break from the action.

Boiling Point's premise is exciting, too: based in the kitchen of one of London's hottest restaurants on the busiest night of the year, a head chef has to balance along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to derail everything. As things get crazier and crazier, can he and the team keep it all together?

Boiling Point currently has a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, too, with it receiving a plethora of excellent reviews from critics. This is an incredible highly rated movie and a big win for Netflix to have it available for streaming right now.

Another reason to watch the film is that Boiling Point has a great cast, which is headed by the always good value Stephen Graham. This means that as the drama unfolds, the story is well communicated and the character's reactions to events feel natural and believable. This enhances immersion and helps draw you into the fictional restaurant kitchen.

Boiling Point is also absolutely worth a watch as it is tight, 90-minute pressure cooker of a movie that will almost certainly be different to anything you've watched as of late. Well worth a watch, then, which Netflix subscribers can do right now by visiting the film's show page.