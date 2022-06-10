Nespresso's Vertuo Plus pod coffee machine is a whopping 39% off for EOFY, now AU$249.49

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We like our coffee like we like our weekend deals (we really can't get enough of either), so we're pretty chuffed to see one of the best pod coffee machines in Australia getting a very generous 39% off on eBay (opens in new tab) right now.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe comes bundled with the Aeroccino3 frother for a truly creamy coffee experience, and usually retails for AU$379. While you can find it for about AU$350 at some retailers right now, this direct offer from the official Nespresso eBay store slashes the price right down to just AU$249.49 – with free shipping to boot!

Just use the checkout code NESS2022 to secure this excellent EOFY discount.

Read our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review (spoilers: 5 stars!)

Why you should buy a Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machines offer up awesome pod coffee in no time, thanks to the twin miracles of barcodes and centrifugal force

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine has rapidly garnered a reputation for delivering faultless pod coffee. Our resident pod coffee expert Derek Adams has this to say:

"Phenomenal! Far and away the best coffee pod system I’ve used and easily one of the best coffees I’ve ever tasted. It uses centrifugal forces that spin the capsule and the result is a smooth crema that’s almost as deep as the coffee. When I add a splash of warm milk and stir, it’s like a smooth capuccino without even needing a milk frother. I’ve made a few espressos now using the varied pods they supplied and all the ones from strength 6 up are splendid. It hasn’t made a duffer yet."

Using pods may not be quite as satisfying as taking the freshly-ground beans route, but it's a great alternative if you’re short on time. With these larger Vertuo pods, you can make drinks from a single espresso shot to a steaming mugful.

As noted, the key to its coffee brewing potential is Nespresso's 'Centrifusion' technology. In a Vertuo coffee machine, the pod you’ve chosen is whipped into a frenzy, spinning at up to 7,000 revs per minute. The resulting coffee and water combination is sublime.

The motorised lid makes inserting a pod into the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine a doddle

The Vertuo tailors this process and the size of the drink thanks to a smart barcode-reading system. As you'd expect, there's a huge range of pod options, with Nespresso offering up something for everyone. There’s a pod for any time of day or mood, and a single espresso can cost as little as AU$0.99 (or less if you can pick up the pods on a discount).

Making your preferred cup of coffee is simplicity itself. There’s a motorised lid on the top of the machine that opens electronically via a button. You then place the barcoded pod inside and the machine figures out from that what size of coffee it needs to make.

The most important improvement over older Nespresso pods is if you want a stronger drink – a double espresso, a really flavoursome long black – you can now get it from a single Vertuo pod in the Double Espresso range.

Fans of frothy crema will love what the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine is capable of

On a purely practical note, we love the sizeable (1.7 litre) water container, which means you’re not continually filling it up. The other bonus with the Nespresso Vertuo system is that it’s a doddle to keep clean, with used pods being stored in their own container that needs emptying less frequently than you’d expect. The drip tray can be washed easily.

Yes, bigger pods means even more waste than on a standard Nespresso machine. To be fair to Nespresso, it does offer various means of returning pods to them for recycling.