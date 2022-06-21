Is a new Mortal Kombat on the way? Johhny Cage voice actor teases announcement

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Johhny Cage voice actor Andrew Bowen has potentially teased the announcement of a new Mortal Kombat video game.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), Bowen shared a clip of himself outside the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California with some music playing over the top that sounds similar to Mortal Kombat II's soundtrack with the words "combat" then referenced.

The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the most popular and best-selling franchises in video game history with sales of over 70 million units. The latest game in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, launched in April 2019, before going on to generate over 12 million copies worldwide.

Check out the video clip below:

pic.twitter.com/La9ghnDFBLJune 20, 2022 See more

"Every deadly technique. It's savage combat," is heard over the video before the camera turns to Bowen who produces a cheeky smile.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 11 was the most recent game to be released by maker NetherRealm Studios (owned by Warner Bros.) back in 2019. The developer also works on the Injustice series with Injustice 2 launching in 2017, leading many people to believe Injustice 3 will the next release from the studio.

That said, a report from journalist Jeff Grubb (opens in new tab) suggested that NetherRealm is actually focusing on Mortal Kombat 12, which would tie in with this video from Bowen. Hopefully, we'll find out something more concrete in the coming month.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.