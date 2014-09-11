Monster SoundStage wireless music system coming in November

Monster SoundStage will arrive in November this year, to challenge the wireless music market that Sonos has firmly in it's grasp...

With the likes of Panasonic and Harman Kardon jumping into the market for wireless home audio systems, Monster will be bringing its patented 'Pure Monster Sound' to homes - sooner rather than later - with Monster SoundStage.

SoundStage will come as a line of three products, specifically the S1, S2 and S3. The line ascends in size, but all the models have a much smaller footprint than their competitors, and the power to fill a large room thanks to newly designed front and bass drivers.

The system will use your phone as the controller, either via the SoundStage app or via Bluetooth. But importantly, SoundStage is the first to use Qualcomm Allplay smart media platform, which lets you stream to all your SoundStage devices at once, or you can stream different tracks to each, and control volume individually too.

Head Monster Noel Lee said: “We chose the name 'SoundStage' because that is exactly what it does – it creates an ideal soundstage for your music, whether you're streaming from your phone to the single speaker in a room or to multiple rooms around the house, the Sound provides incredible sound with plug and play simplicity. SoundStage system is quite simply whole home wireless home audio re-defined. You can now enjoy the sound of live music in your home, without any wires, fuss or setup anxiety. Best of all, SoundStage is so simple to set up and use that nothing gets between you and the music you love.”

SoundStage is due for release in November of this year, so stay tuned for a hands-on and review in a couple of months.