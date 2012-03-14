Microsoft Xbox 10th birthday celebrated with interactive timeline

Microsoft has rung in 10 years of the Xbox in Europe with a new interactive timeline hitting the Xbox sire to take users through the history of the console

Celebrating the tenth European birthday of its market leading games console, Microsoft has launched a new interactive timeline that takes users through the past decade of the Xbox console.



Launching in Europe on March 14th 2002 the original Xbox console took Microsoft from gaming obscurity to a major force actively competing with the Sony PS2 before it was replaced in 2005 by the company's current console powerhouse, the Xbox 360.



"The timeline is available on Xbox.com and takes you on your own personal journey from your first Xbox experience through the hardware, software and entertainment launches over the last 10 years,” an official Microsoft spokesperson has said.



"It commemorates the original console launch through to the controller-free revolution with Kinect, and the host of live TV, music, movie and social media partners on Xbox Live who are helping us change the way people enjoy entertainment in their living rooms."



Xbox 720 Rumours



A decade after Microsoft unveiled the first Xbox console a number of rumours have suggested the Seattle based tech powerhouse is to official unveil its third-generation console, the heavily rumoured Xbox 720, later this year at E3 2012.



Reported to feature a processor six times faster than its predecessor, with the next-gen console to hit stores with a price point considerably lower than previous console introductions, the Xbox 720 has been rumoured to be heading to launch with a controller similar to that of the Nintendo Wii 2 boasting an inbuilt screen.



Via: CVG

