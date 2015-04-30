Microsoft HoloLens makes films follow you around the room

Microsoft first wowed us with its HoloLens augmented reality headset back in January, but now it's shown off some more of its skills. And one will come in very handy indeed for film buffs.

Start a film playing on a floating screen, and it'll follow you as you walk around the house. So nip to the kitchen to put the kettle on, for example, and the screen will follow, so you won't miss a second just because you're making a brew.



Just careful with that boiling water.



All you have to do is say "Follow me" and the screen will do as bid. Tap to place it on a wall, and you can resize it to fit the space too. So if there's less room in the kitchen, you can shrink it down to go above the sink, say.

But it's not just videos. Every single Windows universal app will have the same capabilities. And considering Android and iOS apps are going to be easily ported to Windows 10, you could soon have a shedload of holographic apps that follow you around the house. So you can plot a route to a party using Google Maps while mixing a cheeky pre-shindig cocktail.



Microsoft also confirmed that HoloLens is wireless and doesn't need to be connected to a PC, phone or other device.





HoloLens looks like a killer piece of kit. Hundreds of demo units were available for attendees to Microsoft's Build conference, and there should be a ton of apps ready for the launch. When that will be, Microsoft is yet to say. Let's hope it's sooner rather than later.