Last-minute Prime Day deal: Save £80 on this retro Roberts Radio DAB Revival Mini

You have just FOUR HOURS to snap up this Roberts Radio DAB Revival Mini deal on Amazon Prime Day

Roberts Radio Revivial Mini
(Image credit: Amazon)
Matt Evans

By

Roberts Radio Revival Mini Digital Radio is a great deal to see off Prime Day with. DAB/FM radios are still insanely popular due to the quality of sound they produce, and Roberts has been making them for ninety years

Even though we're into the twilight of 2020's Prime Day, it's definitely one  of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen yet. 

Check out the full deal on the DAB radio below: 

Roberts Radio Revival Mini Digital Radio DAB/FM | was £159.99 | now £109.99 from Amazon
This digital radio from legendary makers Roberts is an Amazon exclusive, so you won't find it anywhere else. Prime Day also means you won't find it cheaper, so act NOW (you have until midnight) to grab it. An easy to read 16 x 2 character LCD display and an amber display backlight, the radio pumps out top-quality sound and current-gen technology with an easy-to-operate retro aesthetic.View Deal

Despite its small size at just over 30cm tall, the retro-designed radio has incredible sound and volume and comes in a choice of three colours: midnight blue, dusky pink and pastel cream. 

A built-in battery charger, combined with its small size makes it ideal to take it outdoors. Take it in into the garden, on a picnic or whilst glamping, while a 3mm jack ensures you can use it with most music players without losing quality like you do with Bluetooth speakers. 

Remember, you only have until midnight tonight to snag it for a loved one's Christmas present, so don't miss out!

TOPICS
Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.