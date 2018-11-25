It's Cyber Monday time! Get a third off this Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch

When it comes to wearables you've got a lot of choice for what to slap around your wrist, but the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier has to be one of the top options: detailed notifications from your phone, step and activity tracking, and built-in GPS to log your location even without a phone connected.

If that sounds appealing, there's never been a better time to get the watch than Cyber Monday 2018. Argos has knocked a third of the price of the device, so you can pick it up for just £199 rather than £299.95.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier from Argos | now £199, save £100

Treat yourself to one of the most advanced smartwatches than money can buy this Cyber Monday 2018. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier has built-in GPS, activity tracking, phone notification alerts, and even tells the time – and it's now down to £199.View Deal

There's on-board NFC as well, so you can pay for coffee or a movie with a swish of your wrist, once you've configured Samsung Pay with your bank details. You might find you start relying on your smartwatch more than your smartphone.

