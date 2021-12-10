iPhone 14 Pro will solve my most annoying iPhone problem, and maybe yours, too

I like big iPhones and I cannot lie. And it looks like I'm going to like the iPhone 14 Pro even more than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, because it will no longer have The Notch. According to Korean website The Elec via MacRumors, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max will bin the notch in favour of a hole punch display rather like the one in the Samsung Galaxy S21.

It seems safe to say this is more of a leak than a rumour now: it's coming from multiple sources. And I couldn't be happier because it'll mean the end of an iPhone irritation that's driving me up the wall.

Say no to the notch

I hate the notch. I appreciate that there are other, more serious things to get mad at, but it's the little things that make the red mist descend – and the little thing on my iPhone 12 Pro isn't little enough. Its notch is huge, taking up more than half of the width at the top of my phone, and muscle memory means I swipe down on it every time I want to refresh a page and tap it when I want to scroll to the top. And when I do that nothing happens, because I'm not swiping or tapping on the display. I'm swiping or tapping on the notch.

First world problems, I know. But when you live on your phone, it's something you'll encounter dozens of times a day – and the better your phone becomes, the more annoying it is when a little thing just isn't right. That's why NO NOTCH THANKS is above faster wireless charging in our iPhone 14 wishlist. a big iPhone without a big bit of its screen missing might just top our best iPhones guide in 2022.