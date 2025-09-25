Apple explains why iPhone 17 Pro is behind iPhone Air in the new hardware queue

Quick Summary An interview with CNBC may shed some light on iPhone component choices. It discusses the C1X chip, which appears in the iPhone Air and not in the iPhone 17 Pro.

When Apple recently took to unveiling its new iPhone 17 range, it was met with a lot of excitement. The range had arguably its biggest shake up in years, with a base model which finally feels on par, Pro models with a natty new design, and the introduction of the iPhone Air.

The latter device is the brand's first take on a slim phone, and it sits in a unique place within the range. The nature of the device means that it's not able to pack in everything you might expect of a Pro-grade device, but it still has some top tech.

Notably, that includes Apple's new C1X modem chip. That's the successor to the C1 modem, which was launched earlier this year in the iPhone 16e.

But users of other models – including the iPhone 17 Pro – will note that the C1X chip isn't present in those handsets. Instead, Apple is using Qualcomm chips for that purpose.

(Image credit: Apple)

In an interview with CNBC, Apple's VP of Wireless Software Technologies and Ecosystems, Arun Mathias, said, "We were really focused on what we needed for iPhone Air. We have great products with iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro as well. And over time, we will see Apple cellular solutions in more products.”

It's not exactly a detailed explainer, but it does tell us one thing – the brand's focus this time out was the iPhone Air. It's not hard to see why.

The Air is arguably the closest the iPhone has been to Jonny Ive's vision of a single sheet of glass, and that certainly looks like the goalpost for the brand these days. Flooding it with resources was crucial, as a strong reception will be needed to keep the model in the lineup for the foreseeable.

I'd also wager that it saves some face. By adding new and exciting components, the brand is able to mitigate some of the conversation around reduced battery capacity, camera specs and the size of that camera bump.