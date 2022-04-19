iPhone 14 price leak delivers good and bad news

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everything's getting more expensive, so perhaps it's inevitable that the same thing is happening to iPhones – according to a reliable leaker the larger iPhones will have a larger price tag when we jump from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14.

The leak backs up previous reports that the iPhone 13 mini is not going to make it into the iPhone 14 range. It also predicts the good news that the standard iPhone 14 will be the same price as the current iPhone 13, which is $799, and the iPhone 14 Pro will be the same $999 as the iPhone 13 Pro.

But, and here's the bad news, where the iPhone 13 Pro Max currently starts at $1,099, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be $100 more expensive. If the same prices carry across to the UK, that means it'll be £100-ish more there too.

The leak also suggests there will be a fourth iPhone 14: the iPhone 14 Max, with a starting price of $899.

What to expect from the iPhone 14

It appears that the iPhone 14 will come in two distinct flavours: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max with the notch, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the new pill-shaped cutout and revised camera bump. Leaks suggest that all four iPhones will have a triple camera setup, but only the big ones will get the new 48MP camera. It's also rumoured that the Pro and Pro Max will support 8K video recording.

The other interesting rumour is that the iPhone 14 range will have a slightly different shape to accommodate a 20:9 aspect ratio display, although that's far from confirmed. The next generation of Apple silicon is a given, and we'll no doubt find out more about that at WWDC this summer. That's when we'll also get lots of details about iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, which should give us some pretty big hints about the hardware the next iPhones and iPads could be packing.

If you're in the market for an iPhone the current iPhone 13 remains one of the best phones you can buy, and what we've heard about the iPhone 13 doesn't make me think you should hang on until September if you really want an iPhone now: the iPhone 13 has been on the market long enough for some discounting to appear, so if you check out the best iPhone deals you should get a decent price. If you're thinking of a Pro or Pro Max, though, that extra camera horsepower is awfully tempting: waiting a few months should mean a massive upgrade to your phone's camera, and that may be well worth waiting for.