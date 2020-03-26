SIM only deal: Amazing Vodafone bargain gives you UNLIMITED 5G data

Savvy shoppers know SIMO deals give you the best data packages for the cheapest price. If you've already got a handset you like, you're able to save yourself hundreds of pounds a year by switching to a SIM only plan.

As these deals go, this Vodafone one is next level. Vodafone was one of the first networks to widely roll out its 5G plans. Now many early adopters are taking advantage of the new technology, Vodafone is offering a SIM card with unlimited data, minutes and texts for just £24 per month.

If you have a 5G-capable handset, you could be streaming all 30 Marvel films on Disney Plus at next-generation 5G speeds, and still never run out of data. Even for those without 5G, the 12-month contract means you could take advantage of a very affordable, limitless data package, future-proofing your data plan. Check out the deal in full below:

Vodafone SIM only | Unlimited data, mins & texts | £24 per month | 12-month plan | Available now at Carphone Warehouse

This bumper deal gets you access to Vodafone's incredible 5G network, with unlimited data to stream. Sure, you'll be tied in for 12 months, but at this price, you're unlikely to find cheaper. You may need to do a bit of scrolling to get to it, but Vodafone's cheapest unlimited everything 5G deal is the perfect way to transition to the next-generation network. View Deal

There are other unlimited everything deals in that list, with each price increase bumping up your access to faster network speeds, but £24 is the cheapest with 2mbps speeds. If you're on a 4G handset and want the most out of your unlimited data, you might choose to spend an extra couple of quid every month and opt for a faster connection. However, unless you're a hardcore gamer, avid media streamer or you're moving massive files around on a regular basis, you'll probably be okay on the base £24 per month offer.

If you're in the market for a new SIM and want to save some money by buying a handset outright - like this super cheap Google Pixel 3a deal - or you're set for a phone and want to reduce your outgoings with a SIM only deal, it's worth taking these Vodafone deals into account, because they're just too good to miss out on.

Take a look at what else is up for grabs below:

If you're looking to save even more money, check out T3's best SIM only deals for March with prices starting from as little as £4 per month. You'll need smartphone to pop your SIM into, so swing by our best phone deals while you're at it.