HP's mammoth end-of-year sale will save you up to AU$1,600 on select devices

HP Australia is treating us to one final showdown on price cuts on its top devices, sending 2021 off with a massive bang. This end-of-year sale runs now all the way through until Sunday, January 9, 2022. So you do have time but stocks may not last, particularly given the global parts shortage we've been facing since the start of the ongoing pandemic. So if you've had your eye on an HP machine, we'd suggest you jump at it right away.

HP's end-of-year sale opens up savings of 20-35% across a wide range of laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops and monitors directly from the HP store. Using the code GEAR you can also save 20% on two accessories, or 30% if you buy three accessories alongside any laptop, desktop or monitor.

We’ve picked out our top five deals from the sale, including an unreal AU$1,600 off of the HP Spectre x360 convertible, as well as AU$345 off of the RTX 3060 powered Victus gaming laptop.

If you don’t see something you like below, check out HP’s end of year sales page where almost everything on site receives a price cut. If you finding yourself itching for the post-Christmas sales, then peruse our Boxing Day sales guide for a wider range of deals.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible HP Spectre x360 Convertible | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$4,599 AU$2,989 (save AU$1,610) This is the 2021 update to HP’s flagship 2-in-1 – it’s a powerful machine with a matching price tag. You’ll find Intel’s 11th-gen i7 CPU with integrated graphics under the hood, 16GB of RAM to boost performance and a whopping 1TB SSD. We found the fans can get noisy, and it’s an expensive piece of kit – which makes this 35% discount and over AU$1,600 saving impossible to look past. Other specification options are also on sale.

Victus by HP Victus by HP | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,299 AU$1,954 (save AU$345) The Victus is HP’s line of gaming laptops, the younger sibling to the Omen range. Don’t be mistaken into thinking these machines aren’t here to get the job done though. Powered by an i7-11800H you’ll see clock speeds of up to 4.6GHz. Combined with an Nvidia RTX 3060, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this machine will easily be able to handle whatever you throw at it. Featuring one USB-C port, three USB ports, an HDMI output and a headphone/mic jack you’re potentially saving yourself the need for a hub, in addition to the 15% discount you’re receiving as part of this sale.

HP Pavilion Desktop PC HP Pavilion Desktop PC | Ryzen 5 5600G / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,099 AU$769 (save AU$330) This desktop PC, while an older model, is an absolute belter for the price paid. At well under a grand you’ll be hard pressed to find something as powerful straight out of the box. Ryzen’s 5600G CPU gives excellent performance while lowering the cost of the build with Radeon graphics integrated. This allows you huge savings by avoiding the need for a dedicated GPU. It also offers the ability to upgrade, IF you know what you’re doing.

HP USB- HP USB- C dock | AU$299 AU$269 (save AU$30) With the trend on modern laptops being constant reduction of ports to create a sleeker look, USB-C hubs are becoming gradually more important. While not an essential for everyday users just yet, the value of a hub is not known until it’s needed. This port gives you a USB-C passthrough, four USB ports, one SuperSpeed USB port, an Ethernet connection and an HDMI input, allowing for huge connectivity options.



The price for this can drop as low as AU$208 with the code GEAR and purchases of three or more accessories alongside a laptop, desktop or monitor.