How to watch the Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers live and free from anywhere

The Socceroos recommenced their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 3-0 victory over Kuwait in the early hours of Friday, June 4.

The win came 567 days after they played their last game, fittingly against the same rivals, where they came out on top in a close 1-0 finish. With international football finally back for the Aussies, they've been thrust straight back into the business end of the second round of World Cup Qualifying.

The Socceroos now face four matches in a 12-day period, where they'll aim to hold onto top spot in their pool to progress to the next stage.

After so long without international fixtures, football fans are no doubt itching to get their fix. So we’ve created a guide how you can how watch all the action live and free, whether you're in Australia or currently overseas. Read on to see how you cheer on the Socceroos over the next week.

Socceroo's World Cup Qualifiers: fixtures

Australia v Chinese Taipei: Monday, 7 June 2021 (8 June AEST). Kick-off: 10.00 pm local, 5.00 am AEST (Tuesday morning)

Monday, 7 June 2021 (8 June AEST). Kick-off: 10.00 pm local, 5.00 am AEST (Tuesday morning) Nepal v Australia: Friday, 11 June 2021 (12 June AEST). Kick-off: 7.00 pm local, 2.00 am AEST (Saturday morning)

Friday, 11 June 2021 (12 June AEST). Kick-off: 7.00 pm local, 2.00 am AEST (Saturday morning) Australia v Jordan: Tuesday, 15 June 2021 (16 June AEST) Venue: TBC Kick-off: TBC

Socceroo's World Cup Qualifiers: watch live in Australia for free online

While games are available to watch on ABC TV and Foxtel, if you're looking to stream online, the best way to get on top of the action is with Kayo Freebies.

Kayo Freebies sees a range of free content made available on the platform, giving more people access to the sports streaming experience. And you don't need to be a paying Kayo customer to access Freebies either. Anyone can watch Kayo Freebies by simply registering a free account online. Head to Kayo Sports for more.

All three of the Socceroo's remaining World Cup Qualifiers will be on Kayo Freebies, while you can also catch up on the highlights from their most recent victory over Kuwait with Kayo Mini on the Freebies service.

And if you're a diehard soccer fan, you can watch qualifying matches with other nations by signing up to a full subscription to Kayo Sports.

Kayo will set you back just AU$25/month for the basic package, which includes simultaneous streams on two screens. And if you’re looking to stream across more devices, the premium package will give you three screens for just AU$35/month.

Kayo Sports offers a no-lock-in contract and gives all customers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out before you fully commit. You’ll be able to watch on most devices, including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes.

What else can I watch for free?

Kayo Freebies has a host of live and free sports content on hand to satisfy any fan's tastes. This month you can watch selected A-League, Formula 1, VFL and European Open golf events, just to name a few.

And if that's not reason enough to sign up, the streaming service is running 30 weeks of ESPN documentaries. Releasing a new one each week, the series started with a look at the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

What if I go overseas when the game is on?

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday (not that anyone can really do that at the moment anyway).

But if you do find yourself abroad and unable to access your streaming account, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.