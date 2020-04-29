Gorgeous new iPhone 12 design is our best look yet at Apple's delayed handset

The most recent Apple iPhone 12 news has indicated the American phone maker's new iPhone is going to be delayed due to supply chain issues.

The news of the slippage, which is reported on by The Wall Street Journal, will come as a disappointing blow to many Apple fans, who are predicted to be about to upgrade to the 5G handset in a supercycle of new iPhone adoption.

Luckily, though, while it looks like we will have to wait longer to get an official iPhone 12 unveiling, we have just got our best look yet at just how gorgeous the new phone could look when released courtesy of acclaimed graphic designer Jonas Daehnert.

New render setup - a cleaner, more polished look. pic.twitter.com/hGoqrUCnY2April 18, 2020

Daehnert has created this iPhone 12 design here based off the very latest rumours, which indicate that the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will have smaller notches than last year's iPhone 11 range of handsets.

According to famous Apple leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty much bullet proof history in reporting on future iPhones accurately, this year's iPhone 12 range will actually have four separate models and that they will all support 5G.

Other new iPhone information includes that the phones will have upgraded OLED screens and feature a new design with flat metal sides, which Apple has done before with the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

These changes are beautifully visualised in this new iPhone 12 design by Daehnert, with the concept really whetting our appetite here even more at T3 to get hands on with the handset. After all, this will be Apple's first 5G phone, and if it can deliver those rapid next-gen connection speeds, along with exciting new hardware and a classic fresh design, we could already be looking at the 2021 phone of the year.