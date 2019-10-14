Google Pixel 4 box leaks, confirms weird exclusion that Apple iPhone 11 delivers

The Google Pixel 4 leaks just keep coming. This time, several leaked shots of the Pixel 4's packaging confirms Google's new flagship's specs, including its previously-rumoured 5.7" screen size and accompanying accessories – which includes its odd lack of headphones in the box.

Posted on Reddit, the leaked images show the lid of the box emblazoned with a real-world shot of the phone face-down on a desk. It's the Just Black variant with all-black components except for a mismatched white lock key, which really pops against the dark surface area of the phone's casing. Similar to the packaging accompanying the Pixel 4's older brother, the Pixel 3a, the back of the phone is placed front-and-centre on the box.



(Image credit: Reddit user u/mseven97)

The final shot shows the device's specifications, and in addition to confirmation of the phone's screen size and 64GB storage capacity, the box also includes an 18W USB-C power adapter, charging cable and the now-standard 'Quick-Switch' adaptor designed to make porting data from your iPhone or Android device a cinch.

There's a distinct lack of USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adaptor in addition to the absence of headphones, making wireless or USB-C-compatible listening the only way to go.

Compare the package delivered by the Google Pixel 4 to other recently released phones, such as the Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T, and it comes off the poorer, with both those devices delivering included earphones and, in the case of OnePlus, a case, too.

However, it is pleasing to see that the Google Pixel 4 comes with a 18W charger, which is the same fast juice delivery rating as the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Could Google's Pixel Buds 2 be unveiled at tomorrow's Made by Google Pixel 4 event, alongside the Pixel Watch? Well, be sure to check back in to T3.com tomorrow at 2pm to watch the big Made by Google event live.