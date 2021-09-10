Google Photos now saves you time by posting prints to your home

Google Photos is the place where your photos live, along with all the memories attached to them. It’s also somewhere to print your snaps, and Google has today announced a new printing capability – the company is adding the ability to have prints shipped directly to your front door.

If you prefer your photos the good old-fashioned way, then this is just for you. Those of you who prefer non-digital snaps will now get the option to get these directly from Google in an array of new size options.

Google Photos has always excelled at getting your photos to print, but with the help of partners across cities and towns like CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart. With this latest announcement, you’ll no longer have to pop into one of these stores, or queue to pick up your holiday photos ever again.

Using the Google Photos app, your favorite photo prints can be ordered to your home right from the app within the U.S. Cost-wise, things look pretty good, as well: Starting at $0.18 per print (plus shipping), you can choose between existing 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10 prints, or four additional sizes of 11x14, 12x18, 16x20 and 20x30 prints.

Snaps straight to your door

The bigger print sizes may suit serious and budding photographers, who’ll now get the chance to see their works of art in a range of sizes.

The bigger print sizes may suit serious and budding photographers, who'll now get the chance to see their works of art in a range of sizes.

We think this is a welcome change from Google, especially after the pandemic and with increased consciousness around going to stores. This is a great way to get your photos straight to your doorstep, saving the need to go out if you don't want to.