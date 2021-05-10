Get fit with this cheap smart rowing machine deal that’ll save you £200

The best home gym equipment has been in high demand for a while now, at least since the start of the lockdown about a year ago. Things are getting better, though, and some fitness machines are not only available now but also cheaper in some cases. For example, cast your eyes on this cheap rowing machine deal from Echelon which can save you £200 instantly.

• Buy a new Smart Rower directly from Echelon, now £999, was £1,199, you save £200 with the code ‘ROW200’

Just pop the code in the appropriate box at the checkout and get one of the best rowing machines available to buy now for cheap. The Echelon Smart Rower received four stars from T3 when it was reviewed earlier this year: the rower was praised for its compact design, quiet operation and ergonomic button layout.

Echelon Smart Rower | Was £1,199 | Now £999 | You save £200 at Echelon

The Echelon Smart Rower is one of the most ergonomic indoor rowers we tried this year. Its near-silent operation and foldability makes the rower ideal for shared households. If you already have a smart TV or tablet, the lack of built-in screen won't be an issue either. Save £200 buying one, deal ends on 31 May!View Deal

Why should you buy the Echelon Smart Rower?

The Echelon Smart Rower features a foldable, space-friendly design, magnetic resistance and on-handle controls, providing a quiet, smooth rowing experience. Connect the Echelon Smart Rower to a compatible tablet or smart TV to stream live and on-demand workouts and connect to other Echelon users from around the globe. The community is where it’s at!

Echelon claims the Echelon fit app has an ‘abundance’ of live and on-demand rows, delivered by trainers to suit your style as well as a host of ‘off-rower’ workouts from Zumba to kickboxing, yoga, stretching, Pilates, HIIT, strength classes and more.

You can also enjoy ‘scenic rows’ and row your virtual rower in different countries without leaving your living room. As for those planning on getting better at rowing, the Echelon Smart Rower provides 32 levels of quiet magnetic resistance and real-time, on-screen metrics such as speed, stroke rate, calories burned, heart rate and more.