Garmin's trio of fitness wearables include the Vívomove HR hybrid smartwatch

Fresh from revealing the £500 Edge 1030 GPS bike computer, Garmin has also dropped a trio of new fitness wearables for release over the coming months; Vivosport - a smart activity tracker with and GPS, Vívomove HR - a hybrid smartwatch with activity tracking, notifications and a touch display and Vívoactive 3 - a GPS smartwatch with over 15 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps.

All three devices feature wrist-based heart rate tracking, too.

Vivosport

Safe for swimming and showering, the £170 Vivosport fitness tracker features a battery life of up to seven days in standard mode and eight hours of location tracking with GPS.

The band also features LiveTrack, where 'designated individuals' can receive a link to a webpage that includes the position of the device, so a loved one can see where you are when you're out exercising without your phone.

If you do have your phone with you, you can also get vibration alerts for notifications on your device.

Vívomove HR

The Vivomove HR is designed for those who want a stylish watch, but who also want fitness tracking as well - it's a hybrid smartwatch, if you like. There's an analogue watch with an integrated LED display in the centre. A touch interface is on top, taking up the face.

You're able to get notifications from your mobile device, but prices depend on the style you want - we only have USD pricing at the moment, starting at $200 for the standard model and $300 for the premium steel design.

Finally, the £280 Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch adds apps to the mix, which you can download for free from the Garmin Connect IQ Store. There's also contactless payment support via FitPay.

Like all of Garmin’s wearables, the vívoactive 3 is fine for use when swimming and showering and has a battery life of up to eight days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours if it's tracking your movement via GPS.

