Game Boy Advance games now available for Nintendo Ambassadors

Were you among the Nintendo stalwarts devoted enough to pre-order its 3DS handheld? Probably not. But if you did, then good news: Nintendo's rewarding your loyalty with ten free classic games from the Game Boy Advance.

The games you'll be getting are (deep breath): The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, Wario Land 4, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Yoshi's Island, Warioware Inc., Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazin Mirror, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. And if anything on that list has pricked your interest and you'renota Nintendo 3DS pre-order-er, well, tough - these games are exclusively reward downloads and won't go on sale in the Nintendo eShop. Ever.

This batch of games is the second reward that Nintendo has doled out to its 'Ambassadors' (read: pre-order customers), with ten free NES games ported to the handheld available for download from September. But with poor sales and numerous price cuts since the 3DS launched back in March, is this really the time to start restricting content, we wonder?

Source: Cnet