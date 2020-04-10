FREE Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited and Audible offers now live

If you're looking for ways to entertain yourself or your family over the coming weeks you'll no doubt be pleased to know that Amazon is running free trials on all of its entertainment services so you can watch movies, read Kindle books and listen to music completely free of charge for up to three months. It's almost as if (the probably now delayed) Amazon Prime Day had arrived early.

There are free trials available for Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and Amazon Prime Video and you can cancel any of those trials at any time so you won't have to pay a penny if you cancel before the trial period ends.

First off, you can get THREE MONTHS of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE. That's a great offer for Amazon's on-demand, ad-free music streaming service which offers access to 50 million songs which you can control via Alexa, or download and listen to offline.

Once the three months are up, the service is charged at £9.99/month (or £7.99/month for Prime members). However, you're not obliged to continue with it as you can cancel any time so there's really no downside to this deal.

Next, there's TWO MONTHS of free access to Kindle Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to over one million titles plus magazine subscriptions and thousands of books with Audible narration. You don't even need a Kindle to read the books as you can read them on any device that has the Kindle app installed.

If TV and movies are your thing, then why not grab the free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime Video which gives you access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows as well as award-winning Amazon Originals.

Finally, why not check out the 30-day free trial of Audible, which features the world's largest selection of audiobooks plus podcasts. You also get a free audiobook of your choice with your 30-day trial and up to 80% off selected audiobooks with member-only deals.

Links to all the offers are below.

Amazon Music Unlimited | 90 days FREE

This offer gets you 90 days access to an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan. Once the trial ends you'll be charged £9.99 per month but you can cancel any time. New subscribers only.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Two months FREE

Two months of Kindle Unlimited would normally cost you £15.98 but right now you can get two months for nothing. The service renews at £7.99 a month afterwards, but you can cancel at any time. This offer is valid until 31 December 2020.View Deal

Audible | 30 days FREE

Listen to audiobooks and podcasts free for 30 days. It'll cost you £7.99/month after those 30 days and the service renews automatically – but you can cancel anytime.View Deal