Fitbit Black Friday deal: Charge 5 hits lowest ever price at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is admittedly the best fitness tracker from Fitbit. When I reviewed it a month ago, my biggest issues were that not all features were available at the time of testing (they are now) and it was too expensive for what it has to offer. But thanks to these awesome Black Friday deals, I can finally wholeheartedly recommend the Charge 5!

At this price point, the Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits. The price not only includes a decent fitness tracker with an AMOLED screen and 7-day battery life but also a 6-month trial subscription to Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £139.99 at Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £139.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 5 has a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS and features previously only available in the Sense such as the ECG and EDA apps. The Charge 5 can measure your readiness for the day through its Daily Readiness Score. Now cheapest ever at Amazon!

Fitbit Charge 5: was $179.95, now $129.95 at Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was $179.95, now $129.95 at Amazon

Those in the US can get the Charge 5 even cheaper; it's now $50 off at Amazon! What a bargain. Seriously, this is a new fitness tracker, only just came out a month ago and now you can buy it for $129.95. Crazy

Fitbit Charge 5: was AU$269.95, now $200.26 at Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was AU$269.95, now $200.26 at Amazon

And one for team Australia: get the Charge 5 for almost AU$70 cheaper at Amazon right now. A bargain not to be missed!

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 5 this Black Friday

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a capable fitness tracker. It has a built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor, an AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable band that doesn't make you all itchy after an hour or so.

As well as tracking heart rate 24/7, the Charge 5 can monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), skin temperature, breathing rate and Active Zone Minutes. It can also score your body's ability to recover/train through its Daily Readiness Score. This feature is similar to the Strain Score in the Whoop 4.0 and is based on heart rate variability.

The Charge 5 is swim-proof although don't expect it to measure anything accurately when you're underwater. At least you don't have to be afraid to wear it when you're doing the washing up.

The now discounted price includes six months of Fitbit Premium subscription, which is excellent because the Daily Readiness Score and advanced sleep metrics are only available to Premium users. You can find a ton of workouts and mindfulness exercises in Premium from Deepak Chopra and Will Smith too.

Battery life up to seven days!

