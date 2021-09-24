Everything that was announced at Nintendo Direct last night

Nintendo managed to fit in a huge number of new and upcoming games into its 40 minute Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday (over 26 in all). Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi even introduced a new Switch Online expansion pack that gives you access to a range of N64 and Sega Megadrive games. While Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto made an appearance to drop a huge announcement about the upcoming Mario film.

Mario also stars in one of the biggest game announcements of the night, Mario Party Superstars, which features classic Nintendo 64 era boards. Kirby gets the 3D treatment in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 takes ink and color to extremes and we got a first look at a trailer for the new-look Bayonetta 3.

Star Wars fans will also be very excited to hear that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to the Switch this November. Meanwhile, on the lighter side of Disney, the Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is bound to raise a smile from the younger ones.

Here's a full list of all the titles introduced and when you can expect to see them.

Mario Party Superstars

Three more boards were revealed for Mario Party Superstars, including Woody Woods, Yoshi's Tropical Island and Horror Land. Launches October 29.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby gets to explore a 3D world of abandoned structures and pull off those classic Kirby moves while doing it. Coming to Switch in spring 2022.

Splatoon 3: Return of the Mammalians

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta is back with a new look in this early trailer, which reveals new game mechanics, including demon control. Due for release sometime in 2022.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

We already knew that Star Wars KOTOR was getting a rerelease on PlayStation 5 but now we know it's coming to Nintendo Switch as well. The game launches on November 11, with pre-orders available now.

Other game releases