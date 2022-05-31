EOFY sale 2022: where to find the best end of financial year deals and discounts

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For us Aussies, June is when we start getting ready for tax time. And that rings in the massive EOFY sales each year. Practically every Aussie tech retailer offers discounts of one flavour or another during this time, making it a great opportunity to pick up something with a hefty price tag that you've been holding out for.

The best part is that not only will score the tax-time savings offered by the retailers, you may also find that the item you've purchased is needed for work purposes and becomes tax deductible... thus adding to your savings in the form of your returns.

So, why do we get so many discounts this time of year? It's because retailers are trying to clear out last year's stock to make room for fresh bounty. So keep an eye out of discounts on a wide variety of tech, from home entertainment systems to upgrade your home or powerhouse laptops to make work (and play) a breeze. Headphones, cameras and so much more too!

It's not just tech that's discounted this time of year. Several retailers also celebrate a mid-year sale (like Amazon) or an end-of-season sale. So there'll be plenty to shop for.

Below is a list of just some of the top Australian retailers offers EOFY discounts and deals.

EOFY 2022: retailer list

(opens in new tab) Amazon Mid-Year Sale (opens in new tab) While Amazon doesn't officially do an EOFY sale, it does host a Mid-Year Sale in June. This is the third year in a row, with the sale starting Wednesday, June 1 and end on Monday, June 6.

(opens in new tab) Bing Lee | discounts on electronics and appliances (opens in new tab) Whether you want a new telly or a laptop, a food processor or coffee maker, a washing machine or anything else whether big or small, Bing Lee might just have what you need and at a discount to boot.

(opens in new tab) Booktopia | up to 70% off (opens in new tab) Whether you're after the next good read for yourself or a loved one, you can save a pretty penny by heading to Booktopia and getting up to 70% off a huge number of titles. Printed books, ebooks, audiobooks and even ereaders... check it out!

(opens in new tab) BritBox | 2 months for AU$2 (opens in new tab) If you're a fan of the best of British TV, this offer is for you. BritBox brings great telly from the BBC and ITV in one place. It usually costs AU$8.99 a month, but sign up now and you'll get a 7-day free trial and pay just a dollary-doo for the first two months.

(opens in new tab) Catch Australia | discounts on a variety of products (opens in new tab) You can find a great bargain on Catch any time of year. EOFY, though, is a good time to check out a Dyson deal or two, perhaps grab some video games for less. There's a lot to check out on Catch.

(opens in new tab) Dell EOFY sale | up to 40% off (opens in new tab) Dell regularly slashes the prices on its entire range of devices. Right now the biggest deals will save you hundreds of dollars if purchasing from the XPS and Inspiron ranges. But the savings can be found everywhere in the Dell family, including on Alienware products.

(opens in new tab) HP EOFY sale | up to 35% off (opens in new tab) HP has great offers on laptops, desktops, monitors and other computing accessories. And for its tax-time deals, there's up to 35% off select laptops but these offers will change weekly through the month of June.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid | up to 20% off (opens in new tab) Whip up a storm in the kitchen with some of the best small appliances in the business and save some cash while you're at it. Mixers, toasters, food processors and more, there's up to 20% off KitchenAid's colourful appliances.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo | up to 60% off (opens in new tab) Where Dell and HP are offering up to 40% off on select models, Lenovo is going the distance with this EOFY with up to 60% of select machines.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft | discounts on Surface devices and bundles (opens in new tab) If you're a fan of Microsoft's Surface devices, then you'll definitely find a discount or two to your liking. Typically the offers are on bundles, where the accessory is the one that gets the discount, but through the month of June Microsoft will be discounted individual devices too.

(opens in new tab) Shaver Shop | up to 70% off (opens in new tab) Keeping yourself well-groomed doesn't have to cost the Earth. From trimmers and shavers to massage guns, there's a lot that's currently discounted over at the Shaver Shop, so don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab | up to AU$180 off (opens in new tab) We're big fans of Secretlab's gaming chairs and every so often you can save a little. So grab a seat, get comfortable and save yourself some serious dollars on some of the best seats in the house.

(opens in new tab) The Good Guys | discounts on home appliances and tech (opens in new tab) Throughout the month of June, The Good Guys will be offering a variety of discounts, and they could change each week. So for all your tech and appliance needs, keep an eye on The Good Guys site to see if what you're after is discounted.