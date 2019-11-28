DNA testing kit deal: Find My Past reduced to just $65 for Black Friday

The wait is officially over: Black Friday 2019 has arrived and major American retailers are launching a huge number of discounts for every conceivable product you can think of, meaning the thing you wanted but couldn't quite justify may well now be within budget.

T3 has spent a lot of time scouring the web for amazing deals from across the entire consumer electronics world, making sure that we bring you only the best. We've found wicked deals for smartphones, desktops, laptops, kitchenware, smart home devices, audio products, and a bunch more. You name it, we've got a deal for it.

One such deal is from Find My Past, which specialises in just that: helping you discover your ancestral roots through a simple DNA test. For a limited time, Find My Past has reduced the price of the testing kit to just $65.

Find My Past DNA testing kit | Was $89 | Sale price $65 | Available now at Find My Past

Want to know from whom you descended way back when? Now is the moment to find out: Find My Past has a great deal on their DNA testing kit, created in conjunction with Living DNA, which can look back as far as 80,000 years.

View Deal

Find My Past's kit specialises in finding out the exact origins of your ancestry, especially if you have British and Irish heritage. From there, it can give you details on where you come from down to specific regions. It's a pretty neat feature.

The way it works is simple: you order the kit online to your home, activate it by following the instructions, send your sample off for testing, and then view your results when they're ready in 6-8 weeks time. Oh, and if you've taken a DNA test, then you can upload those results for free.