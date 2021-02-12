Dell’s summer sale blowout: get an XPS 13 for almost half price!

Dell has finally decided to let its hair down by hosting an End of Summer sale event, slashing the cost off some of its highly regarded laptops, monitors and gaming rigs.

For those gamers out there, you can score the powerful G5 15 gaming laptop that boasts an RTX 2070 GPU under its hood. You can also secure Dell’s famous 27-inch curved gaming monitor to complete your gaming set-up – and that’s just to name a few.

If you’re after a machine to suit your professional needs, there’s various discounts on offer on a wide range of models, including the well-regarded XPS which has seen an almost 50 percent price reduction.

If you’re overwhelmed with the amount of choices available, we’ve selected a few of our personal favourites below. Alternatively, if you’re a person who knows what they want, head straight to Dell’s End of Summer deals page by clicking here .

Don’t dawdle though, these deals only last until February 18!

Dell XPS 13 (9300) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 (RRP AU$3,699) This steller 9300 model in Dell’s XPS range is a great choice for budding professionals. Packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display – you’ll love your new rig as you show off your impressive keynote presentation.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 (7506) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 (RRP AU$2,849) 2-in-1s are the go-to choice for those looking for versatility in their laptops. The Inspiron 15 is one of Dell’s iconic 2-in-1s that packs a big power punch, and it’s discounted by a humongous 40 percent. This machine is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen with Active Pen support.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | i7-10750H / RTX 2070 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,008 (RRP AU$2,699) If you’re a gamer this is the laptop for you – offering an impressive array of specs in a lustrous shell that’s sleek but doesn’t “scream” attention. The G5 15 possesses a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz display and comes with a 10th Gen Intel i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD under the hood. Use the code LOVEKEANU to save the extra dosh at checkout.View Deal

Dell 27 curved gaming monitor | AU$279 (RRP AU$399) An impressive price on an impressive monitor – this 1080p curved beauty with a 144Hz refresh rate is currently on sale for an affordable price. Be sure to use the code LOVEKEANU to get the full discount.View Deal