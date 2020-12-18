Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One disaster: CD Projekt shares roadmap to redemption

Cyberpunk 2077 console players have been stiffed with a borked version of the game, and CD Projekt is scrambling to remedy the disaster, releasing a very rough roadmap of upcoming patches.

The information is by no means as detailed as we'd like, but it's the first step in the right direction, and at least gives us an idea of when we can expect fixes to go live.

In a statement released earlier this week, which reaffirmed the studio's intentions to fix the game on PS4 and Xbox One no matter the cost, we got an outline of the road ahead.

As of December 14, when it released a statement on the matter, CD Projekt has already deployed its 'first round of updates' in hotfix 1.04. The full list of changes is detailed on the site, but it includes eliminating certain quest bugs, fixing an issue with weapon crafting, improved stability with crash fixes, and most importantly, "modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms."

Console players specifically got "improved reflections quality" to get rid of the smudge effect. The abbreviated notes for the console version are below:

Improved car and vehicle streaming

Fixed preview in weapon crafting

Fixed missing animations in cut scenes

Fixed various quest issues

Improved reflections on PS4 [and Xbox One] console

Improved stability

We don't have a date for the this one, or the patch notes, but on December 14, the developer said it would be dropping within seven days, so the good news is that there should be some improvements just as we're heading into the holidays, which is the time of year reserved for marathon gaming sessions.

UpdateCrazy claims to have a preview of the patch notes, but there's no source cited, and some of the fixes listed have already been addressed in hotfix 1.04, so take this with a pinch of salt until we get the official word from CD Projekt.

[New] Addressed some glaring issues on PS4 and Xbox One.

Addressed a bug where songs in the game might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on.

Addressed various Cyberpunk game crashing issues.

Fixed FPS drop problems and other issues.

Addressed texture related issues.

Added fixes for audio related problems.

Fixed game loading issues.

Added performance fixes.

Other under the hood fixes.

Patch #1 – January

This is the first of two large updates planned for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which are also the versions being played on PS5 and Xbox Series X while we wait for the new-gen console versions to roll out in 2021 – hopefully alongside these last-gen patches.

We'll be getting a rundown of what the patch will do before it rolls out, but that's alll we have to go on for now.

Patch #2 – February

This is second (and possibly final) big update for Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One versions. Together with patch #1, CD Projekt says they "should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles."

We don't have an exact date or details yet, but we'll keep you posted!

The developer is keen to point out these updates won't make the last-gen version look "like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

That's the game we were expecting, in all honesty, and it's not what was delivered, so hopefully the feedback from the studio will help smooth things over with gamers.

If you don't want to wait for the patches and would prefer to get a refund, make sure you deal with that before December 21!