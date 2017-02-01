Currys PC World launches 'UK's Lowest Price' sale: guarantees to drop big-brand tech deals each week

T3's Deal-o-saurus rex has been let off its leash and, after rampaging through T3 Towers' sub-basement - giving Jeff the janitor quite a bit to tidy up in the process we can tell you! - managed to break free out into the UK and sniff out this deal-tastic sale from Currys PC World.

Grandly entitled the "UK's Lowest Price" sale, the event - which starts today - will see Currys PC World "guarantee to be the UK’s lowest price on at least one key big-brand product each week in the run up to Easter." This week that big-brand product is the HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just £195.

This "UK's Lowest Price" sale also runs concurrently with the retailer's initial Price Promise and Your Plan initiatives, as well as a price freeze on hundreds of products to December 2016 prices.

As such, if you're looking to pick up a new piece of tech over the next month or so, then it may be worth checking out Currys PC World to see if its running a discount in this sale before heading elsewhere.