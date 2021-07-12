Click Frenzy 2021: the best deals from the 53-hour Julove sales event

It's Click Frenzy time again. The Mayhem sales event earlier this year was huge, with buyers making savings across an enormous range of products.

With its latest instalment, Click Frenzy is launching its Julove sale. The winter event will kick off at 7pm AEST on Tuesday, July 13, and run for a full 53 hours until midnight AEST on Thursday, July 15.

Hosting all the deals on one main hub, the Click Frenzy website boasts savings on everything from phones, laptops and cameras to wearables, shoes and other fashion items, as well household appliances, home entertainment systems and more. You'll get the jump on over 1,000 deals from more than 100 retailers.

And retailers are hosting sales on their own websites too, so if you can't get what you're after on the Click Frenzy website, it's worth checking out individual brands as well.

We will be rounding up the best savings, so keep checking in as some may kick off before the official start time. Check out some of the best discounts we've picked out below.

Target – at least 20% off home essentials, appliances and winter clothing

The Good Guys

Bose – up to 50% off headphones and speakers

Catch.com.au

Shaver Shop – up to 75% off across big brands

Fossil

Petbarn – up to 30% off selected products

Dyson

SurfStitch – 25% off almost everything

What is Click Frenzy Julove?

Click Frenzy launched back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to the US's Cyber Monday. It began as a biannual event, with one in May and the other November. 'Go Wild' was the name given to November sales, while the mid-year event adopted the 'Mayhem' moniker.

Now though, Click Frenzy releases more events in the year, such as a travel sale held in September, a sports sale in August and the current 'Julove' event.

The Click Frenzy sales initially lasted just 24 hours, but that really didn't cut the mustard. Buyers couldn't get enough of the savings, so now each shopping spree lasts for a full 53 hours.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers at one location. The website has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace which allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

In the past, the Click Frenzy website has been known to crash due to the huge amount of traffic going through it at sale time. So you won't always have the biggest window to snag a bargain. That said, some retailers offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. You’ll even find some discounts on individual retail sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working, you can still chase up the product you’re after.

When is Click Frenzy Julove?

Click Frenzy Julove kicks off today. It starts at 7pm AEST on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. As it'll last 53 hours, you'll be able to shop the best deals until midnight (11:59pm AEST) Thursday, July 15.

How do I find the best Click Frenzy Julove deals?

All the bargains available during this big sales event will be posted on the Click Frenzy site, so you should be able to track down what you're after there. Participating retailers are also listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, as well as where to go to hunt down deals if you can't get onto the Click Frenzy website.

Alternatively, just stick with us and we'll pull out a selection of the best Click Frenzy deals we know you'll love. We’ll be keeping you updated over the 53 hours and adding the top deals so you don't miss out.

Click Frenzy Julove 2021: What deals should I expect?

The retailers taking part in Click Frenzy Julove this year have been confirmed. Some of the major players will include: Adidas, Bose, Big W, Catch Group, David Jones, Decathlon, Fossil, GHD Hair, Glassons, Glue Store, Jays Jays, Jeanswest, Just Jeans, Lavazza, Pet Barn, Peter Alexander, Reebok, Shaver Shop, Sheridan Outlet, Smiggle, SurfSitch, Target and The Good Guys.

Previous sales have also seen brands such as The Iconic offering discounts on fashion, Lenovo slashing the price of its laptops, and Myer going large with dinnerware, electronics and clothing.

Major brands like Dyson, Shaver Shop and Rebel Sport are shaping up for big deals, as all have offered buyers exceptional savings in past events.

The likes of The Good Guys is expected to be your go-to for computers and electronics, while Rebel Sport and Catch AU are likely to offer great deals on wearables.

Click Frenzy 2021: best deals from the Mayhem sales event

To give you an idea of what's in store during the Julove sale, we've hand picked some of the best deals from the last Click Frenzy period.

Check out some of the best deals from the Mayhem sales event below.

Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$349 AU$211.65 at The Good Guys (AU$137.35 saved) They may not have active noise cancellation, but the Powerbeats Pro are Apple's most premium workout 'buds. They ensure a more secure fit as compared to the older AirPods and, as we found out, don't seem to want to fall out no matter what kind of workout your into. They offer good sound, pair easily with any iOS device and have IPX4 certification. They went for AU$137 off at The Good Guys during Mayhem.

Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer | AU$199.95 AU$149 (AU$50.95 saved) One of our top rated beard trimmers, the Wahl Lithium Ion is the perfect all-in-one trimmer and styler. It's designed to help you achieve that barber-fresh look, with lengths from 0.5mm to 25mm. The hair, beard and body shaver comes equipped with four detachable heads that cover off hair cutting, edging, shaving, body grooming, as well as nose and ear trimming. During Mayhem, you could grab it for 25% off with this Shaver Shop exclusive.

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop | AU$2,099 AU$1,364 on Dell (AU$735 saved) Dell's G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop is great for both productivity and gaming. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. And you could have saved AU$735 with its Click Frenzy Mayhem price of just AU$1,364.

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches | AU$499 AU$349.30 at Fossil (AU$149.70 saved) All the Gen 5 Fossil smartwatches run on Wear OS. And while battery life won't quite match that of a Fitbit, you still get a delicately styled smartwatch for a great price. This one was 30% off during the last Click Frenzy sales.