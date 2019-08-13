Wiggle Castelli sale: 45% off deals on autumn/winter shorts, jerseys and more

Sad news, everyone: the weather is back to normal. And when I say normal, I mean wind, rain, gloominess and cold. I can only hope that everyone made the most of the good weather in the last couple of months, but even if you didn't, there is no need to panic.

There is a Castelli sale on at Wiggle right now, and that means many insulated, wind- and waterproof pieces of clothing are being discounted. Choose from cheap cycling shorts with added padding or zip-through cycling jersey deals and warm up your heart as well as your body. Who said you need to wait for Black Friday for great cycling deals?

Even better, all orders over £16 are delivered free in the UK. You can find all the training (and race) essentials included in the Castelli sale, so even if you just want the Castelli Retro 3 cap in dark steel blue, you can have that, delivered for free.

Have a look at our top Castelli sale picks below.

Top picks from Wiggle's Castelli sale

Castelli Squadra windproof jacket, White | Special price £29.29 | Was £50 | Save £20.71 (41%)

This windproof jacket is not watertight but it will help you withstand a bit of drizzle and the wind out on the road. Recommended between 10-16°C, the Squadra is ideal for those late summer/early autumn afternoons. Close performance fit for improved aerodynamics.View Deal

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 jersey, Various colours | Special price £80 | Was £140 | Save £60 (42%)

Same fit as the Squadra, the Perfetto is windproof thanks to the Gore Windstopper 150 fabric. It is also insulated yet breathable, and as waterproof as you'd expect from a short sleeved cycling jersey. The three pockets in the back are large enough to store all your race day snacks and water.View Deal

Castelli Nanoflex+ leg warmers | Special price £37.70 | Was £58 | Save £20.30 (35%)

Chuck this under your shorts to keep your legs all cosy and to avoid muscle soreness due to the constant cold winds. The Nanoflex+ fabric gives plenty of stretch so you won't feel restricted. These thermal leg warmers are also water-resistant and breathable. Perfect for the in between season.View Deal

Castelli Omloop thermal bib shorts | Special price £75 | Was £125 | Save £50 (40%)

The Thermoflex fabric provides exceptional warmth, strech and breathability. The Progretto X2 seat pad will give you enough cushioning on the saddle for longer rides. These shorts are perfect for the transition weather where full on thermal gear is too hot and short sleeved shirts are too cold. Combine this with a zip up jersey and you are ready to go.View Deal

Castelli Diluvio C gloves, Black | Special price £27 | Was £40 | Save £13 (32%)

Diluvio C gloves protect you from the wind and the rain whilst providing ample grip of the handlebar on your road bike. The 3 mm neoprene insulation is not too toasty but warm enough to keep your fingers responsive. The extended cuff means you can tuck them under the sleeves of your jersey and all the rain water won't get into them in.View Deal

